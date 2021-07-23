Maguire has made its ULTRA dryer touchscreen controller more powerful and feature-rich by integrating the FlexBus Lite software into the platform’s Arm Cortex microprocessor.

× Expand Maguire Maguire integrates FlexBus Lite into dryer’s touchscreen controller

FlexBus Lite, a standard feature on all touchscreen blender controls, is now integrated into the ULTRA dryer touchscreen controls, enabling users to have complete pump and receiver control in a cell.

User-friendly and straightforward, FlexBus Lite features an intuitive receiver and pump control – with features typically only found on larger central system controls. It enables control of one vacuum pump and full system functionality control of up to 10 materials receivers. The Icon-based touchscreen shows each of the receiver’s activity in real time, whether calling for material, receiving material, or showing material discharging.

Frank Kavanagh, VP Sales and Marketing, clarified: “With the dryer, vacuum chamber and material retention hopper on load cells – you are able to completely regulate the drying rate to the process rate. This allows the operator to program a shutdown to any specific day and time. The control system then monitors the rate so that the loader will stop calling for material and the dryer will be empty. With the control system monitoring the rate, this makes material changes even easier.”

FlexBus Lite on the ULTRA dryer offers full feature conveying control with several advantages, including handling single or multiple dryers; one ULTRA dryer can manage the conveying of an entire cell; and remote-control capability.

There are no additional controls necessary and FlexBus Lite can work with any Maguire product or any third-party system.