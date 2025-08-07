Meusburger at K 2025

Meusburger will be presenting its expanded product range and innovative solutions for mould making at the K trade fair in Düsseldorf from 8 to 15 October 2025.

× Expand Meusburger

Visitors to stand C30 in Hall 1 can look forward to the latest developments in plates, mould bases, components and hot runner systems. Meusburger focuses particularly on its current campaign on demoulding and on a special area for designers.

Product diversity and innovative demoulding solutions

The raw materials that have been heat-treated for stress relief guarantee maximum quality and precision. Thanks to a high proportion of in-house production and enormous storage capacities, Meusburger ensures short lead times.

The portfolio also includes high-precision components that are precisely tailored to customer requirements. In addition to guiding elements and ejectors, there are innovative slide systems, locks, and a wide range of hot runner solutions. The latest campaign on demoulding will also be presented at the stand. Regardless of whether customers prefer mechanical or hydraulic components, Meusburger has the right solution. The standard parts manufacturer offers standard components as well as customised designs and complete solutions to save customers time in planning, designing and mould making.

Digital helpers for everyday design work

The exhibition stand also offers an area for designers, where Meusburger presents the diverse functions of its portal. Numerous new features enable an efficient design process – and that 24/7 in up to 20 languages. Visitors will get an overview of the tried and trusted wizards and configurators, which impress with new, clearer functions.

Particularly noteworthy is the Meusburger CAD tool, a user-friendly software solution for designers that offers numerous advantages. It gives customers easy access to the entire Meusburger standard parts library and is always kept up to date with regular updates. The tool enables the configuration of models, including automatic consideration of the required installation space. In addition, integrated wizards provide support when designing mould bases and die sets. The CAD tool is compatible with various CAD systems and can be used offline, so users benefit from increased flexibility.