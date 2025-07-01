Mouldmaking starts with HASCO

With the invention and patenting of the standard mould base construction system, HASCO established itself early in the standardisation of modern mouldmaking. The modular system allows maximum flexibility through easily exchangeable standard components, enabling streamlined, efficient processes across the board.

HASCO’s hot runner division supports the industry with customised, application-specific solutions designed for rapid delivery and maximum performance. These are tailored to meet individual customer requirements, ensuring reliability and precision in every application.

Today, more than 700 employees at 35 locations worldwide work together to uphold HASCO’s commitment to making mouldmaking easier. From concept to production, customers benefit from user-friendly tools and advanced CAD features, ensuring support, efficiency and innovation at every stage.

HASCO’s Internorm strengthens local support across the UK & Ireland

On 1 February 1977, the company established its UK subsidiary, HASCO Internorm Ltd. Recognising the UK as a key strategic market, the company aimed to bring service, advice and delivery capabilities closer to the customer through a local presence.

Today, nearly five decades later, HASCO Internorm continues to build on that foundation, reinforcing its commitment to customers across the UK and Ireland. A dedicated team of six technical sales engineers provides full regional coverage, offering on-site support and expert guidance.

“This industry demands real-world understanding,” says Chris Whitlam, UK General Manager. “When building our team, we were mindful of bringing together individuals with complementary skills and hands-on experience across all areas of injection moulding and mouldmaking. That practical knowledge is what makes the difference in delivering truly effective support to our customers.”

A recent addition to the team is Andrew Carroll, who is responsible for the Irish market. Andrew began his career through an apprenticeship in toolmaking and has since gained valuable hands-on experience working in a busy toolroom environment. “This is exactly the kind of profile we look for—individuals with strong practical backgrounds who truly understand the day-to-day needs of our customers,” adds Whitlam.

This local support is backed by HASCO Internorm’s Daventry-based office, where the internal sales team processes orders and handles customer enquiries with speed and professionalism. Their in-depth product and industry understanding guarantee a seamless customer journey, reinforcing HASCO Internorm’s position as a trusted partner in the plastics and tooling sector.

Cooling solutions for injection moulding moulds

In 1971, HASCO invented the first shut-off coupling. Before, connecting hoses to moulding tools was time-consuming and cumbersome, involving hose clips and manual effort. Thanks to the rapid shut-off coupling, the process became easier, faster and safer.

Today, the company boasts high-quality couplings, including stainless steel versions and models compatible with US and French standards. Despite standards’ variations, every coupling is engineered to meet HASCO’s renowned quality benchmarks. Smart design features, such as optimised seal positioning and enhanced durability, lead to better resilience and extended service life under demanding production conditions.

HASCO’s extensive selection of hoses complements the coupling range. These are designed to meet the needs of virtually any moulding application, including those involving high temperatures.

HASCO continues to innovate

New thermal insulating sheets, specially developed for highly stressed moulds, are noted for their particularly low thermal conductivity coefficient. They increase the process reliability and reduce the amount of energy required. The temperature control range is supplemented by a highly flexible, twist-resistant and unbendable PTFE corrugated hose, a new mono coupling program with a French connection profile and the Cooling Tornado. The latter allows energy savings, shorter cycle times and efficient cooling and temperature control through turbulent flow.

With the introduction of the new standard bar range (N-bars), HASCO offers more than 3,000 variants in many dimensions and steel grades. This extension makes for an optimum supplement to the company’s plate portfolio of undrilled P and drilled K plates.

Hot runners with additive manufacturing

HASCO hot runners' innovations reset the possibilities with additive manufacturing. Customers can save energy while building more compact moulds that allow them to place the mould in a smaller machine. The technology enables them to position the components closer, obtaining several impressions, such as 10 fully balanced.

The additive manufacturing process has also been employed as a module element, eliminating the flow shadows in needle valve systems and enabling a colour change in the hot runner (up to 40% faster). Extensions to the Value-Shot programme H203/… increase the application possibilities of this nozzle series with a consistently high cost-to-benefit factor. Innovative filter inserts reduce the pressure loss to a minimum. Thanks to the new RFID nameplate, paperless documentation is applied directly to the injection moulding tool. The latest regulating technology simplifies the control of the hot runners through direct integration into the injection moulding machine.