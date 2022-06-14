The new STADLER PX acceleration conveyor meets the demand for higher throughput in sensor-based automatic sorting, which can operate at higher working speeds.

STADLER New STADLER PX Conveyor raises the bar on purity in sensor sorting STADLER Conveyors at Irigom Srl SSF Plant

To achieve this, STADLER has integrated the best features of its popular BB and DB conveyors and has taken the opportunity to introduce a host of improvements. They include a new air stabiliser, which ensures consistent sorting quality at faster speeds with light materials, resulting in excellent purity of the output.

Corinna König, Team Leader Product Management, said: “We found that we were increasingly combining our BB and DB conveyors in customers’ projects to achieve the desired result, so we developed the PX, which combines the best features of each into one conveyor. This means that our customers now have only one machine to operate and maintain, simplifying their operation and reducing their costs. And we went further, because we significantly increased the belt speed, even with light materials, so they can increase their throughput with just the one machine.”

For example, Italy-based plastics and rubber recycling company Irigom Srl has installed 6 PX conveyors at its SSF (Secondary Solid Fuel) plant, which is designed to separate and recover all valuable material from the incoming waste. The recovered PET, PE-LD and PP is sent to a recycling facility, while the residue is used to produce high-quality SSF. Stefano Montanaro, CEO of Irigom, said: “The PX is performing very well. The fast speed up to 4.5 m/s is allowing us to significantly increase the total material input, while maintaining a very high-quality material in the output.”

The new PX conveyor carries over the solid frame construction and long service life of its predecessors, the BB and DB models. It features a slot to fit a sensor under the belt and is easily compatible with NIR and EM sensors from a variety of manufacturers. Offering a belt speed ranging from 3.2 m/s to a fast 4.5 m/s, it can be specified with two motors to ensure the necessary torque at the required speed. The head drum is available in a choice of two diameters: 125mm and 220mm for the best detachment of the material.

The material on the conveyor is accelerated and straightened, so that the sensors fitted in the slot are able to detect accurately the material on the conveyor at all speeds. An optional stabiliser further improves performance by optimising the positioning of the material on the belt with an air flow. The result is a higher throughput with consistently high sorting quality and higher purity levels of the blown-out fraction – even at the top speed with light materials such as paper or film.

The PX benefits from a compact size and is designed for easy transport. The frame, with the belt already mounted, can be separated into three or four sections, depending on the length of the conveyor. These can be stacked for transport and are simple to reassemble on site. Even the model with the widest, 2900mm belt can be loaded on standard trucks or containers, reducing transportation costs.