Oerlikon HRSflow showcases latest hot runner technologies at K 2025

At K 2025, taking place in Düsseldorf/Germany from 8 to 15 October, Oerlikon HRSflow will showcase at Hall 1/Stand C72 its STARgate HRS hot runner technology, which enables precise control of melt injection into the mould cavity through a Valve Gate concept.

× Expand Oerlikon

Another new development is the Glow HRS solution, which enables the direct injection of aesthetic components into amorphous materials. Systems from the global hot runner specialist will also run live at partner companies, including an injection moulding tool for automotive parts that delivers a flawless surface and minimises secondary operations.

Visitors can also expect to see interesting developments in application-specific solutions for multi-cavity systems. These include the Up Nozzle series, specifically engineered for compact, tight-space applications with low shot weights, and new solutions designed for luxury and eco-friendly parts in the beauty and personal care industries. The upcoming K 2025 is organised in close cooperation with Oerlikon HRSflow’s sister brand, Oerlikon Balzers, highlighting the group's integrated approach to innovation and excellence.

The STARgate HRS

This technology is a great development in the injection moulding of PP, PE, PS, and other amorphous thermoplastics. Compared to conventional designs, the production, assembly, and maintenance of various components are unnecessary. Cycle time is significantly reduced, colour changes are easier and power consumption and pressure loss are reduced. Additionally, the thickness of the back plates can be reduced.

STARgate HRS hot runner technology also enables short filling and packing times. At K2025, this technology will be on display at BMB, an Italian injection moulding machine manufacturer (Hall 13/Stand A33), during the production of a bucket. This project was made possible by Oerlikon HRSflow, BMB, the Dutch plastics processors Dijkstra Plastics, Oerlikon Balzers, Piovan and R&D Plastics.

Avoiding halos and weld lines

Another innovation to be unveiled for the first time at K 2025 is the patent-pending GLOW HRS technology, which enables the production of high-quality parts by direct injection, avoiding halos and weld lines. With precise surface temperature control and a compact design, this cutting-edge solution easily adapts to a wide range of applications.

Paint-free, premium automotive parts

At the booth of injection moulding manufacturer Haitian International Germany (Hall 15/A57), Oerlikon HRSflow will give a live demonstration of how the FLEXflow HRS servo-controlled needle valve technology can be used to get high-quality automotive parts directly from the mould. This will be illustrated by the manufacturing of a car wheel arch. Developed in collaboration with DNP Group (producer of automotive decoration film printing) and Inevo (mould maker), this joint project impressively demonstrates that the painting of large-format injection-moulded parts can be eliminated, minimising the need for expensive post-processing, even when using recycled materials. Other advantages of FLEXflow HRS technology include quick colour changes and reduced material waste.

MULTIflow HRS

With its compact gate-to-gate pitch (down to 15 mm), the new Up Nozzle series from Oerlikon HRSflow is specifically engineered for tight spaces with low shot weights. With a 12-mm nozzle cutout, the series delivers exceptional performance in hard-to-reach gate areas. These features make the series ideal for industries such as beauty and personal care, packaging, beverages, and technical applications.

At their booth, Oerlikon HRSflow will present crystal-clear, eco-friendly parts produced with dedicated hot runner solutions for luxury cosmetic packaging. These components benefit from the advantages of the technology, including crystal clarity, significant wall thicknesses of up to 12 mm, and high process repeatability.

Advanced injection moulding technology live

At the Engel booth (Hall 15/B42-C58), a three-drop system from the Ga series of Oerlikon HRSflow’s Diamond Lux line of hot runner solutions will be demonstrated for producing a rear light concept application. In this process, a decorative foil is back-injected with PLEXIGLAS 8N from RÖHM and then over flooded with PUR. The foil enhances the visual design of the final product. This project is a collaboration between Zechmayer (toolmaker), LEONHARD KURZ (LED and surface design integration), Engel (injection molding machine producer), and RÖHM (material supplier).

A cable clipper made of PA6.6-GF30 that weighs just 1.2 grams will be produced in a 16-cavity mould at Haitian’s booth in Hall 15/A57. The hot runner configuration consists of 16 Oerlikon HRSflow SA Series nozzles with an open gating system. These nozzles were specially developed for processing glass fibre-reinforced plastics, ensuring perfect cavity filling and outstanding process repeatability.