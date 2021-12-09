Plastech takes Plastics Industry Award for Supplier Partnership – Ancilliary Equipment

Plastech Solutions has collected this years’ Plastics Industry Award in the Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Equipment category alongside Star Automation and Aeroplas UK Ltd.

Jack Baker, Director of Plastech Solutions Ltd, said: “The team have worked incredibly hard to achieve this award. Customer satisfaction is of paramount importance [and] market-leading products supported by a dedicated team of service engineers has brought another successful year to a close.”

Plastech Solutions were also named as finalists in the same category at this year’s event through co-operation with Berry Blackburn and INTRAVIS, and as finalists in the Toolmaker category through its partnerships with Paccor and Futura Stampi, as well as with Mackie’s of Scotland and Abate Injection Moulds.

Plastech continues to excel in all market sectors, with record sales across all product sectors, including Robots and Automation, Vision Inspection Systems, Moulds and Industry 4.0 products.

Its dedicated service team maintains all products in the range, including maintenance and service support on a number of different injection moulding machines. Due to the increased workload, Plastech has recently employed another Maintenance Engineer, Ross Campbell, who studied Foundation Engineering at Coventry University before continuing his work in the engineering sector where he was heavily involved in mechanical/electrical engineering.

Another engineer is scheduled to join the Plastech Solutions team in January 2022.