UK-based materials handling equipment specialist Summit Systems has appointed Robert Last as Finance Director following the retirement of predecessor Colin Waters.

× Expand Summit Systems Summit Systems appoints new Finance Director Robert Last

An experienced business professional, Last joins Summit Systems after a successful career in finance at numerous other businesses and promises to bring ‘extensive experience’ as well as ‘fresh and innovative ideas’ to Summit Systems.

‘I am delighted to be joining the business at such a vital time in the industry,” Last said, “and look forward to aiding in the growth of the company. One of the things that attracted me to Summit Systems is the culture. Not only are they renowned within the industry but the people within the business made the decision easy for me. There has been impressive growth over the last couple of years and there is clearly an ambition to continue that upward trajectory.”

Last will join Managing Director Mike Jordan, Sales Director Matthew Ross, and Operations Director Ian Lowe on Summit Systems’ board of directors.

The plastics ancillary equipment and services specialist company will be exhibiting again at the 75th Anniversary edition of Interplas, the UK’s specialist plastic and rubber industry trade fair, which will return the Birmingham NEC on 26-28 September 2023.

Speaking about the appointment of Last, Jordan said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Robert to the business. I am confident his knowledge and experience will help transform the business as we continue to drive sustainable growth and deliver quality service and products to our customers, maintaining our position as leaders within the plastics industry.”

Whatever challenges the future holds for finance management in equipment and materials, it looks as though Summit Systems will be able to handle them.