Sustainability without compromise: Tool-Temp's MATIC range

What if your temperature control system could reduce energy consumption, boost productivity and minimise downtime – all without compromising quality? For Tool-Temp’s customers, it’s not a wish; it’s the reality of MATIC.

For over 50 years, the company has been helping plastics processors stay precise, efficient and productive. In plastics, every second – and every degree – count, which is why each Tool-Temp unit is carefully designed, manufactured and tested to deliver reliability and consistent performance.

With heating capacities from 3 to 144 kW, the company’s units can handle the demands of large tools, as well as the fine tolerances needed for intricate moulded parts.

Tool-Temp equipment is used in every area of the plastics industry, from high-volume automotive injection moulding and complex thermoforming to extrusion and beyond. UK customers benefit from locally held stock, in-house service engineers and a dedicated technical support team, ensuring a fast turnaround for installations, maintenance and spare parts.

The MATIC range builds on this legacy with cutting-edge energy efficiency and Industry 4.0 readiness. Its energy-saving eco mode and predictive maintenance functions help keep energy consumption low.

With the plastics industry being under increasing pressure to balance performance and environmental responsibility, Tool-Temp’s ecological control systems aim to minimise energy consumption while maintaining the precision needed for modern plastics manufacturing. Efficiency should enhance the process, not compromise it.

Smart control for a smarter industry

Developed in-house, IRIS gives operators a clear, intuitive interface alongside full digital connectivity options, including Profinet, EtherNet/IP, LAN and optional WLAN. Real-time monitoring, web-based control, predictive maintenance alerts and programmable recipes make it ideal for connected production environments.

The IRIS controller represents the next generation of process management, combining intuitive touchscreen control with advanced connectivity. Operators can monitor temperatures, pressures, flow rates and operating conditions in real-time, either at the machine or remotely via phone, tablet or PC. This helps meet the ever-increasing demands for process monitoring and documentation required by ISO standards.

By using model-based algorithms, IRIS continuously adapts to process conditions, optimising temperature and flow for consistent output and predictive maintenance. The result? Lower downtime, improved efficiency and the confidence that the process is always running at its best.

The MATIC units use inverter-driven pumps and smart control logic to reduce energy consumption without compromising performance. The system optimises heating and cooling cycles, using traditional immersed heaters for maximum efficiency.

Temperature control might not be the most visible part of the production line, but it’s one of the most important, as well as among the most overlooked when it comes to efficiency gains.

If you’re ready to cut costs, save energy, and keep your process at peak performance, it’s time to put MATIC to work.