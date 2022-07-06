TH Plastics scores UK representation for Spanish pelletiser brand

UK plastics ancillaries supplier TH Plastics has been announced as the sole UK representative for Spanish pelletisation and recycling solutions supplier Altero Machinery.

A statement from TH Plastics says that Altero is a growing brand in pelletisation, and that the firm has “developed a pelletisation system for efficiently and economically transforming plastic waste into high quality, reusable pellets” in response to growing demand for sustainable recycling solutions at a competitive price point.

Altero’s portfolio will now sit alongside major brands Moretto and Rapid Granulator which are available from TH Plastics. The addition of the pelletisers means TH Plastics can offer a closed loop system that encompasses storage, dosing, blending, drying, cooling, granulating, and pelletising.

Marc Costa Dalmau, director of sales for Altero, said: ’’We couldn't be happier to partner with TH Plastics. Our philosophy has been clear since the beginning: we were looking for a strategic partner already well-positioned in the plastics industry, renowned and with a solid reputation as well as a partner that counted on a reliable and professional team capable of not only helping us get our range of solutions to the markets but also provide an excellent after-sales and technical service. I think TH Plastics checks all the boxes.“We firmly believe the UK is a land of opportunity in the plastics recycling industry as it has both a large network of companies looking to improve their circular economy and a public sector that demands efficient recycling machinery to be able to handle the increased pressure of plastic waste management. We want to become a part of the solution and we are very pleased to have TH Plastics help us achieve these objectives.’’

Ash Seddon, General Manager of TH Plastics, said: ‘’The addition of Altero opens up new avenues to market for TH plastics, and really allows us to cater to the recycling sector from all angles. Altero offer a very high quality and high specification product, at a competitive price. This business model fits very well with how we position ourselves in the UK market. We are hoping that the partnership will be a prosperous one. It’s exciting times ahead!’’