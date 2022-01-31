Henkel opts for preferential heating from KHS for energy-efficient PET bottle production

With preferential heating, KHS provides an energy-efficient method for producing oval PET bottles with an optimised weight. Henkel has opted for this technology, which enables complex containers to be economically produced in house.

In using preferential heating, Henkel aims to improve its ecological footprint and simplify its logistics and production processes. At its facility in Wassertrüdingen, Germany, the concern has now invested in a KHS stretch blow moulder, which features the new technology. Reducing the bottle weight while simultaneously increasing the percentage of recyclate used in the packaging were the key factors that influenced Henkel’s decision to buy.

Henkel has relied on stretch blow moulding technology from KHS for decades. The Dortmund system supplier’s Blomax machines with preferential heating are used to make containers for fabric softener and household detergents in.

Björn von Lengerke, Global Product Account Manager at KHS, said: “You can make the respective containers for the various products yourself. This makes production plans more flexible. At the same time, fewer resources are used as trucks no longer have to travel lengthy distances – an important consideration when it comes to climate protection.”

KHS is helping to make Henkel’s portfolio more sustainable. Due to the former’s holistic Bottles & Shapes container design consultancy program, the customer’s 250ml bottle now consumes 14 per cent less material than previous versions – while maintaining the required bottle quality.

The bottles also consist entirely of recycled PET, 25 per cent of which is Social Plastic.

Von Lengerke added: “In the preferential heating method, preforms are first heated in the heater as they rotate. In the downstream section rotation is then stopped, so that only certain areas of the PET preforms are heated further. This optimises the material distribution and stability of the bottle.”

This process has various advantages not only in the beauty care range but also when processing cleaning agents, laundry detergents or personal care products that are very often filled into oval PET bottles.