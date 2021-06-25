Arburg has reached 2,000 customers for arburgXworld recently with the number continuing to rise.

× Expand Arburg 2,000+ Arburg customers use arburgXworld Benjamin Franz, Stephan Reich, Infopoint Digitalisierung,

An average of three users per company has been registered with a total of more than 6,000 users already active in the customer portal in just under three years following the market launch. Arburg continues to add new features and apps including the new ‘AnalyticsCenter’ for process analysis.

Benjamin Franz, Team Manager Digital Solutions at Arburg, said: “Digitalisation is advancing in leaps and bounds, both for us and for our customers in plastics processing. The fact that 2,000 companies have already registered in ‘arburgXworld’ this spring is a real milestone. Our platform is developing into a central marketplace for plastics processors, and we are putting a lot of energy and know-how into it.”

arburgXworld was launched on the German market in 2018 and rolled out worldwide during K 2019. Key features include an overview of the machine fleet (‘MachineCenter’), online spare parts orders at attractive conditions (‘Shop’), and numerous digital after-sales services (‘ServiceCenter, ‘SelfService). The freeformer is also already integrated in arburgXworld (‘ProcessLog’). Furthermore, it will soon be possible to easily integrate machines and peripheral devices from other manufacturers into the customer portal.

Stephan Reich, Department Manager of IT Applications Development at Arburg, added: “Digitalisation needs a pioneering spirit and strategy – both of which Arburg is traditionally known for. We are continuously developing ‘arburgXworld’ according to customer needs and market requirements.”

The AnalyticsCenter app has been designed for the documentation of mould sampling, trials, and injection moulding processes. A clear dashboard uses charts and trend diagrams to display the production data of machines networked via an IIoT gateway, and provides a quick overview of important indicators – either online or via a mobile device.