A new design and new functions for SIGMASOFT technology from SIGMA Engineering

SIGMA Engineering GmbH will showcase its new version SIGMASOFT 6.0 at K 2022 (Hall 13, Booth B29), where visitors will witness exclusive impressions of the new user interface and implementations of different practical application examples.

One of the exhibits will show the direct data exchange between SIGMASOFT and modern injection moulding machines in real-time.

The research and development of complex software has rarely been known to prioritise user-friendliness and intuitive usability. SIGMA has focused on usability and has managed to rethink the concept of the user interface, resulting in Improved performance and newly integrated material datasets, according to a press release.

Each material behaves differently in reality and outside of laboratory conditions, depending on part and process, and the available datasets are not always precise enough. With ‘Virtual Thermoplastics’, SIGMA is introducing a new service. A digital fingerprint of the polymer is taken, enabling the identification of unknown material properties, predicting the processing behaviour more accurately, and making SIGMASOFT as reliable as possible.

A new interface for direct data import and export between simulation and injection moulding machines was developed in co-operation with KraussMaffei. The example of a foldable box (pictured) used in the transportation of fresh food and made from different recycled Pos shows the bidirectional communication. Either the targeted geometry from the SIGMASOFT DoE is selected and sent to the machine with SIGMAinteract or the process parameters from the current cycle are sent to the software for the next simulation. This data transfer takes place using socialProduction from KraussMaffei.

SIGMA will also be showcasing a working model of the connected machine control unit on KraussMaffei’s booth (Hall 15, Booth C24-D24).