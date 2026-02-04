AC Plastics adopts 18 new injection moulding tools for its automotive programme ahead of production launch later this year. The shipment cost the company around £700,000. Following the delivery, each tool went through a thorough inspection, validation, and trial process, which they all successfully passed.

AC Plastics AC Plastics adopts 18 new injection moulding tools

The inspection process ensured dimensional compliance against customer requirements. This includes scanning the tools and measuring the injection moulding machine, ensuring adherence to the CAD model. Additionally, all components were scanned using a FARO arm measurement device to verify dimensional requirements.

“With an automotive programme of this size, the focus is on delivering consistency from the outset,” said Martin Gough, Sales Director at AC Plastics. “Completing successful trials on all 18 tools before Christmas keeps the programme on track and supports a smooth run-in to the May/June production start.”

This investment is a strong indicator of OEMs and Tier 1’s continued support of new vehicle production, and an overall positive sign for the wider UK manufacturing supply chain.