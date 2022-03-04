Advanced Plastics becomes first UK moulder to buy from Engel’s Wintec brand

Hull-based Advanced Plastics has added the first Wintec injection moulding machine in the UK to its portfolio of Engel Group machinery.

Wintec is a brand originally launched by Engel back in 2014, aimed initially at high volume moulders in the Asian market.

However, the option of buying machines from under the Engel name, but with a more standardised set of features, suited to high volume applications (and with a lower price point than some Engel counterparts) has proven a popular one. Since the brand launched, it has gone to market in the Middle East, South Africa, the US, Mexico, Brazil – and now the UK.

Advanced Plastics moulds products for a host of consumer and industrial applications – including automotive.

Purchased to primarily assist in the fulfilment of newly acquired automotive business, Advanced Plastics’ new Wintec t-win dual platen, injection moulding machine joins the manufacturer’s existing fleet of Engel machines.

Rob Anderson, joint managing director at Advanced Plastics, said: “I visited Engel UK to inspect the machine after it arrived in the country and the familiar Engel feel about it, coupled with the advantageous pricing and the short lead time, were major factors in my decision to place the order.”

Anderson also they stand up well against the Engel duo machines, and that the team have found it to be very aligned with the machines they’re used to. The Wintec is providing them with cycle times and energy efficiency equal to the existing Engel duo machines, Anderson reported.

Engel UK managing director Nigel Baker said: “This is the first of a number of Wintec dual platen machines expected in the UK manufacturing sector very shortly. The fact that these machines are designed and engineered in Europe and offer the expertise of Engel’s decades of manufacturing, makes them a very attractive option for UK injection moulders. As Rob Anderson has mentioned, the very familiar feel of the control system and the fact that the machines are supported by Engel UK will ensure that they are an easy alternative to select.”