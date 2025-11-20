AIM launches Plastics Technology Certificate Program

The American Injection Molding (AIM) Institute is launching its Plastics Technology Certificate Program (PT Program). The flexible, credential-based initiative is hoping to meet the growing demand for world-class injection moulding education and training. Having launched on November 11-12, the first of its four online exams is available in Spanish and English.

The PT Program was created because of the feedback from Latin American industry partners and Daniel Lopez, the AIM Institute’s instructor based in Mexico. These parties expressed the need for a workforce to attain foundational plastics injection moulding knowledge and critical thinking skills.

“This program delivers exactly what professionals have been asking for,” said Lopez, having noted that the Latin American market believes credentials hold significant value when considering career advancement.

David Rose, AIM Senior Instructor, added, “The PT Program evolved from our original ‘Development Courses’ and is built on four key pillars of injection moulding: plastic materials, mould design, injection moulding, and part design.”

“The PT Program provides a clear pathway for professionals to earn a credential at any career stage, equipping both new and experienced members of your workforce with the essential knowledge and skills they need to excel. Our ability to host courses in-person and online at the same time at our HQ location allows this educational credential to be offered to the global injection moulding industry,” said David Hoffman, Director of the AIM Institute. “Additionally, the PT Program is quite different from our Plastics Technology & Engineering Program (PTE Program). However, graduates of the PT Program will be well prepared to enter into the PTE Program, where they can earn an accredited certificate and college credits toward a 2-year AAS-AT degree with a concentration in Plastics Injection Moulding.”

Differences between the PTE Professional and PT Associate

An AIM Institute PTE Professional achieves a high level of injection moulding education and training, and the PTE Program is accredited to the ANSI/ASTM E2659 standard. The program’s total instruction time is 10 months/ 220+ hours, made up of lectures, labs, homework, and online review meetings.

To earn the PT Associate credential, students must complete all four instructor-led courses and pass the online exams. The total instruction time for the program is 8 days/ 64 hours, consisting mostly of lecture time.

Additional key highlights:

No homework or online course reviews for the PT Program.

Offered online and in-person.

Multiple-choice exams.

Courses available à la carte.