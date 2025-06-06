All-electric investments reach new peak for multi-component moulder

Hugo Stiehl Kunststofftechnik GmbH (HSK) invested in 10 injection moulding machines from the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag IntElect series. The latest installations include six advanced multi-component manufacturing cells comprising machines, peripherals and conveyors.

× Expand Sumitomo Demag

Bringing their total number of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag injection moulding machines to nearly 150, Hugo Stiehl Kunststofftechnik GmbH (HSK), which operates from four international sites, recently invested 2.5 million euros in multi-component moulding technology. As one of HSK’s longest serving machinery partners, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH delivered ten all-electric injection moulding machines from its popular IntElect series, with clamp forces ranging between 750 and 1,800 kN (Multi).

Four of the systems have been installed at the company’s German HQ in Crottendorf, with six cells placed in Brantford Ontario in Canada – tested and certified to meet the regulatory safety requirements set by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA). “These machines were specifically commissioned to support the production and assembly of battery technology components with complex geometries using our precise tooling technology," explains Ralf Schiefer, Head of Strategic Business and Product Development at HSK.

Two 2K machines IntElect Multi 180 and two IntElect 75 were installed at the Crottendorf site, with four IntElect Multi 180 and two IntElect 75 shipped to Canada. As a prominent leader in all-electric injection moulding machines, as well as multi-component and 2K technologies, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag handled the entire customisation, technology integration and cell validation process. This included installing all of the safety-relevant components, machines, peripherals and conveyor technology, reports Schiefer.

Longstanding loyalty

Having supplied over 150 machines to HSK since 1990, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag was considered to be unquestionably the most reliable collaborative partner for this latest project. “As a direct result of these successful cooperations between both companies over three decades, we were ideally positioned to respond to the exact project requirements. Our familiarity of the company also enabled us to pull forward production to meet the tight time frame specified by HSK," says sales engineer Dr. Gerald Fiedler who oversaw the entire project from start to finish.

Focusing on the value of this mutually cooperative partnership, Schiefer adds: “There are many factors that we appreciate in Sumitomo (SHI) Demag as a partner. The excellent customer support, the modular concepts of their machines which increases the longevity and flexibility of our investments, familiarity of the control system, as well as the maintenance support. Which when combined results in some of the most efficient production cycle times." For the Saxon polymer processor, nearly 80 percent of the entire fleet now carries the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag badge.

Performance-wise, Schiefer has long appreciated the responsiveness of the toggle platform on the hydraulic machines. This proven technology has now been applied to the all-electric IntElect series but now uses direct drives to achieve the most efficient yet repeatable performance required by manufacturers of safety components today.

Strongest advocates of all-electric

Eager to set the precedence for cleaner, less energy intensive production, HSK became one of the earliest adopters of all-electric technologies. “We chose all- electric injection moulding machines at an early stage because we always had our eye on ecology," says HSK managing director Jürgen Burkert. The IntElect series quickly fulfilled the company’s requirements by delivering low energy consumption, high precision, repeatability, durability and a significantly less background noise.

Now, with 50 all-electric injection moulding machines operating in the clamp force range of between 500 and 3,500 kN, HSK remains one of the most enthusiastic supporters of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s technologically advanced know-how.

With a sustained history of responding to the latest trends, few companies possess the depth of processing expertise and technologies to match HSK’s wealth of experience and competence in 2K injection moulding. Of the 31 2K Multi machines currently operating at HSK, over half are IntElect Multi machines. Equipped with the very latest multi-component technology, the large mould space combined with high tie bar clearance, optimises the working envelope. This provides the rotation space to accommodate a large tooling estate, while simultaneously delivering maximum precision with parallel, dynamic movements, explains Fiedler.

Greater processing precision when using the IntElect Multi’s can be attributed to the company’s servo motors which are designed and built by the Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group. The dosing is fully electric to ensure the highest degree of accuracy. The machine design also features a unique automatic tie-bar pull on the operating side. Additionally, the servo motor of the index drive has been integrated into the control system, explains Fielder.

Early 2K adopters

HSK purchased the first 2K injection moulding machine produced in Wiehe in 1997. It was an Ergotech Multi 50-120H/80V with the production number 7144-0001, recalls Fielder, providing additional assurance of the long-standing trust enjoyed between the two likeminded and innovative companies.