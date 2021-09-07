77 new trainees and students from the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) have begun training at Arburg. This number underlines the high value that the well-founded and triple-certified training has for the Lossburg mechanical engineering company.

× Expand Arburg Apprentices and students begin their careers at Arburg Auszubildende, neue Azubis, 2021, Ausbilder, Renate Keinath

For more than 70 years, the family-owned business has been making sustainable investments in its future. Renate Keinath, Managing Partner, said: "Employees with first-class training and a broad range of specialist knowledge are very important for Arburg's innovative strength and international competitiveness. Giving young people a successful start to their careers is not something that can be taken for granted by many companies in these times."

Due to the innovative training system, the 16-strong team of trainers led by Training Manager Michael Vieth can react flexibly to the respective requirements even in difficult times. Innovative learning methods include home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arburg has made it easier for newcomers to begin with the opportunity to get to know both the company and each other. In the company, for example, this is followed by plant tours, a presentation of the Arburg product portfolio and an introduction to the individual departments. In addition, Vieth and the team of instructors organised team-building events and an off-site barbecue.

2022 training applications

The current total of 197 apprentices and 72 students is a lasting testimony to the great importance of training for Arburg. The company has been pursuing an ambitious strategic training management programme for decades and takes on virtually all graduates into permanent employment every year.

Arburg even plans to take on more than 100 new trainees and DHBW students in 2022. The spectrum includes, for example, DHBW degree programmes in industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, (business) IT, as well as commercial and technical professions such as mechatronics engineer, process mechanic, industrial mechanic, industrial clerk or technical product designer. New additions include machining mechanics and warehouse logistics specialists. Applications are being accepted now. All important information and the online application portal can be found at www.arburg.com/de/karriere/ausbildung.