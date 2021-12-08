36 trainees and students of the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) were officially released from their training obligations at Arburg.

× Expand Arburg Arburg academy graduates complete training obligations Freisprechfeier 2021, ausgelernte Azubis, Renate Keinath, Georg Anzer, Michael Vieth, DHBW Studenten

All had already been taken on as permanent employees. Managing Partner Renate Keinath praised the performance of the graduates and thanked the trainers for their commitment. “All of you are now fully-fledged employees of our company,” She said. “You are the ones who will help shape the future of Arburg. Besides mastering digital lessons and exams, you have acquired additional skills for your future professional life with the digitalisation at Arburg.”

Keinath honoured three graduates with special awards: Christian Ober graduated with the best grade of the year in mechanical engineering, specialising in design and development; Daniel Seeger received a dream grade of 1.0 for his dissertation for a Bachelor of Engineering in mechatronics; and Florian Willer completed his oral examination to qualify as an industrial clerk with the top grade of 100 points.

Head of Apprenticeship Michael Vieth offered his advice: “Stay flexible, stay mobile and stay brave.”

Keinath continued: “As there are fewer and fewer really good qualified personnel, excellent apprenticeship at Arburg is very important to us.”

The company is now planning for the future with more than 100 young people due to begin their careers with Arburg in September 2022. With places still available, interested parties can apply for dual study courses in computer science and electrical engineering, as well as apprenticeships in construction and process mechanics.