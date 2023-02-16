Arburg announces development of new machine for 100th anniversary

The combination of electric clamping unit and hydraulic injection unit aims to significantly reduce energy and operating costs as well as the carbon footprint. Arburg offers "Comfort", "Premium" and "Ultimate" performance variants of the product.

Gerhard Böhm, Managing Director Sales and Service said: "Electric drives are becoming increasingly important, not least in terms of energy efficiency, the new Allrounder 470 H, we have created precisely the hybrid machine that users need today and in the future; a machine that has not yet been available on the market in this form." The company says the machine is particularly interesting to customers who are looking for an energy-saving alternative to hydraulic machines, for example, but who also want to benefit from their proven benefits.

Unique hybrid machine

Guido Frohnhaus, Managing Director Technology & Engineering added: The new generation of machines incorporates many technical innovations that are only available from Arburg,When designing the new Allrounder 470 H, we significantly enhanced our proven technology to optimise the energy footprint and reduce cycle times.".

50 per cent less energy, CO 2 cut by 12,000 kilogram

Compared to a similar hydraulic machine, the company claims the energy footprint of the Allrounder 470 H is up to 50 percent better, and depending on the application, up to 12,000 kilogram of CO 2 can be saved each year. The company also believes new oil management concept also helps to conserve resources.

Save time and money on service and maintenance

Böhm added: "User-friendliness and reliability are also important criteria for the new machine in order to save time and money on service and maintenance to achieve this, we incorporated the experiences and suggestions of our customers and service technicians directly into the design." Böhm also emphasised that maintenance is an important factor in this context and describes how the machine will automatically report that the oil filter is due to be changed soon.

Less energy thanks to the Arburg servo hydraulic system

Arburg claims ASH (Arburg servo hydraulic system) enables particularly energy-efficient and low-emission operation, as the speed-controlled, water-cooled servo motor continuously adjusts the drive system to the actual power requirement. This means that when the machine stops moving, the pump drive also stops and there are therefore no more idling losses. This saves up to 50 per cent of the energy, especially in processes with long cooling times. The company also claims this reduces noise levels produced by machines

Flow rate splitting for simultaneous movements

Splitting the flow rate of the hydraulic pump makes it possible to drive an additional secondary axis at the same time. Arburg claims this technology has a positive effect on production and energy efficiency, particularly with the hybrid Allrounder H machines. The machines consume less energy in total and cycle times are also reduced at the same time.

Oil management saves resources

The new oil management system aims to reduce energy and cooling water consumption and increases the service life of the individual components, in some cases considerably. Hot, contaminated hydraulic oil is separated from cold, clean hydraulic oil in the oil container.

Increased user-friendliness

Additional design simplifications have been implemented that aims to ensure that the machine is extremely user-friendly.

A real-time Ethernet bus replaces the individual ribbon cables of the control modules, which increases the service and service life of the machines. The control manifold and hydraulic accumulator technology have been moved inside so that there is more space for peripheral equipment at the rear side of the 470 H Allrounder machines.

The electrical, hydraulic and water media circuits have been separated, which aims to simplify assembly, service and conversion. Hydraulic and water circuits are located in the machine base.

The pneumatic and central lubrication systems are on the operating side, which the company claims means more flexibility with options on the rear side. This optimised distribution saves time during service and in daily use. Arburg also claims arranging options and interfaces uniformly on the rear side of the machine also provides more clarity and order around the Allrounder H.

The anniversary machines will then be on display live at the Anniversary Days from 8 to 11 March and at a host of Arburg events and trade fairs around the world. Guido Frohnhaus said: "Arburg is taking an important step towards the future with its Allrounder 470 H anniversary machine," , also offering a first glimpse into the future: "The new concept will be gradually implemented for other Allrounders in the hybrid Hidrive series – and the new generation of machines heralds great things for Arburg. It will be exciting to see what happens next!"