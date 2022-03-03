From 12-14 April, Arburg will be exhibiting at Plastec West. The Lossburg-based machinery manufacturer will be exhibiting an automated turnkey system for the production of collapsible cups made from LSR.

× Expand Arburg Arburg focusing on LSR IM and digitalisation at Plastec West Thermoplast Becher, rot, schwarz

Friedrich Kanz, Managing Director of Arburg, Inc., which is based in Connecticut, said: "Plastec West is a really important event in our calendar. It’s second only to NPE in the rankings of major US trade fairs. The event covers five themes: plastics processing, automation, prototyping, packaging and medical technology.

An electric 470 A Allrounder integrated into a fully automated production cell will produce a collapsible cup. The process will use the durable liquid silicone rubber (LSR) material. The production cycle starts with a vertical Multilift V robotic system that moves into the mould area from above and removes the finished part as a first step. The insert – a thermoplastic ring – is then placed on the mould core for the next cycle and the cup is set down on a conveyor belt that is resistant to high temperatures.

Partner company ACH Solution, based in Fischlham, Austria, is supplying the mould and the automation, while the silicone pump is being provided by Arburg partner Elmet, and the LSR by material manufacturer Shin-Etsu.

With a view to processing the LSR, the machine is equipped as standard with the ‘aXw Control ScrewPilot’ for high-precision injection and the ‘aXw Control PressurePilot’, a bionically optimised pressure control system that enlarges the process window for a robust and reproducible injection moulding process.

The machine is connected to ALS, the Arburg host computer system, which will provide a live image of what is happening at the booth, and to Arburg Remote Service.

ALS makes it possible to record and analyse production data in real time, significantly increasing production efficiency and transparency. Visitors can learn more in the arburgXworld customer portal, which is designed to simplifiy day-to-day injection moulding processes. The customer portal’s key features include an overview of the machine fleet (MachineCenter) and online spare parts ordering (Shop).

Arburg is also adding new digital services, including the ‘AnalyticsCenter’ app for documenting mould sampling, tests and injection moulding processes.