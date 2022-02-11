From 5-8 April, France Innovation Plasturgie (FIP) will take place again in Lyon as a face-to-face event on the Eurexpo site.

Arburg looking forward to the return of FIP

Arburg will be among the exhibitors from, presenting an electric Allrounder 470 A as well as a demo version of the digital arburgXworld customer portal.

FIP covers the industrial technology and services sector, while ‘FIP Valorize’ focuses on the environmental challenges for the plastics industry, and ‘FIP Transform’ is the meeting place for processors and decision-makers from all sectors.

Pascal Laborde, Managing Director, Arburg France, said: “Finally, we'll meet our customers in person again. It's been a long time and it's definitely overdue. The FIP is the key trade for the plastics industry in France and also for Arburg as the most important and largest player on the national injection moulding market.”

Arburg’s electric Allrounder 470 A with 1000 kN clamping force and a size 290 injection unit features a Multilift Select robotic system. The configuration has been optimised for this process in an application-oriented way.

In a 1+1-cavity family mould, toothed wheel and pole wheels are produced alternately in two cavities through turning from a PA6 with magnetic filler. Production is free of changeover and non-standard sequences. When changing products, only the second stored injection and mould program needs to be selected and the runner in the mould changed. The plastic filled with the magnetisable material is poled in the mould via permanent magnets. An electric Allrounder 470 A with the latest Gestica control system will alternately produce a magnetised toothed wheel and a pole wheel in a cycle time of only 73 seconds.

Laborde added: “We want to show our customers new, innovative ways to integrate functions in one machine. The keyword: magnetisation. We are proud of how reliably the Arburg machines perform even when faced with complex manufacturing processes.

“We will also present our arburgXworld customer portal in detail in Lyon. This is where all digital services of Arburg can be found in one place.”

Customers have almost unlimited possibilities to access up-to-date information on the machine fleet, and to start and monitor machines, for example. Equally, 24/7 service requests can be made or online spare parts ordered – on all digital devices.

Another focus of this trade fair will be the matter of the environment with all its aspects, including the topic of the circular economy. Exhibitors will present the latest technologies and solutions. For Arburg, this topic has been an important part of the company's philosophy for years as shown thorough its introduction of the arburgGREENworld programme to combine its efficiency, environmental protection and circular economy measures.