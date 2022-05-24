Arburg marks 40 years of the Radevormwald Technology Center

The first Arburg Technology Center (ATC) – then known as the Info Center – opened in Radevormwald in 1982. It remains a contact point for customers from northern and western Germany and is considered a model for all subsequent Arburg organisations.

On 19 and 20 May 2022, the 40th anniversary of ATC Radevormwald was celebrated in the presence of around 160 guests alongside Managing Partners Juliane and Michael Hehl and Managing Director Technology and Engineering Guido Frohnhaus.

Michael Hehl said: “I am very impressed by what the Arburg team in Radevormwald has achieved over the past four decades. The huge level of commitment, the reliable co-operation and the high level of competence are greatly appreciated by our customers and, together with their brand loyalty, are an important factor in the Arburg success story.”

Until it was founded in 1982, there were customer service stations outside Lossburg, but no contact point for comprehensive product or application technology advice in a modern technical environment. The first ATC was built with this requirement in mind.

The concept in Radevormwald was so successful that Arburg has since established a location in Rednitzhembach for customers from south-eastern Germany, as well as many other ATCs in America, Asia and Europe.

The showroom in Radevormwald where application technology trials, training courses and acceptance tests for customer moulds are carried out, covering more than 400 square metres, has space for seven injection moulding machines and one Freeformer. Extensive renovations are scheduled for August 2022, when it will be fitted with state-of-the-art technical equipment and will also be upgraded to the latest energy standards.