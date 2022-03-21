Greenplast will take place in Milan for the first time since the event rebranded. Formerly Plast!, the new look trade fair runs from 3-6 May 2022 and Arburg’s Italy-based subsidiary will embrace the overall themes of sustainability, recycling and energy efficiency in the plastics and rubber industry.

× Expand Arburg Arburg to focus on sustainability at Greenplast Knitterbecher, Nachverfolgbarkeit, QR-Code, R-Cycle

Raffaele Abbruzzetti, Managing Director of Arburg S.R.L, said: "At the trade fair, we will show visitors how the move towards resource-conserving and simultaneously efficient production can be achieved. This makes our trade fair activities a perfect fit with our arburgGREENworld programme, which combines our activities in the areas of circular economy and resource conservation."

Arburg will be showing an electric Allrounder 470 A with a Multilift robotic system. The fully automated machine will produce plastic cups made from bio-based PP in a single-cavity hot runner injection mould. Following the injection moulding process, a QR code is lasered onto the cups in line with the R-Cycle initiative. This digital product passport enables the cups to be precisely sorted and recycled. R-Cycle is a database containing all the information about the materials used, which Arburg will use to show the potential for high-quality recyclate from post-consumer plastic.

Visitors, among which will be members of the Interplas Insights team, can experience the arburgXworld customer portal and host computer system ALS. Both systems are modular and have features that help make production more efficient.

The trade fair will also be hosting a conference in parallel with the exhibition, at which Arburg’s Sustainability Manager Bertram Stern will give a presentation on the aims and added value of adopting a resource-efficient approach to the processing of plastics.