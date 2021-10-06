arburgXvision 8: Complex machines made easy

Around 500 viewers tuned in to the eighth edition of “arburgXvision” live, titled “Complex machines made easy – overview of the Gestica control system!” on 30 September.

Jürgen Peters (left) and Miriam Lauble discussed the advantages and potential of the intuitive Gestica control system with presenter Guido Marschall.

Arburg experts Jürgen Peters, Head of Software Development, and Miriam Lauble, Technical Sales Manager, gave an overview of innovative features of the “Made by Arburg” control system. Viewers received interesting and valuable practical tips during live links to the Arburg Customer Center.

The Arburg show this year was all about the Gestica control system and how it can be used to easily get to grips with complex machines and processes.

Lauble said: “Intelligent assistants are the future of mechanical engineering. Only by adopting this method can Arburg quickly and easily adapt every detail to process requirements and customer requirements. Our focus has always been on a high level of functionality, optimal ease of use and efficiency.”

Explaining the motivation behind developments and providing a comprehensive overview of the innovative features that make the Gestica “intelligent”, Peters added: “Standing still means going backwards. That’s why we’re constantly developing.”

He also explained the benefits of hardware and technology in terms of IT security and data analytics. Something many people did not know is that the Gestica’s computer architecture is divided into an operating unit and a control system. The former used for programming, visualisation and analysis and the latter to precisely control and regulate the machine directly.

“This physical separation ensures cyclically reproducible operation and protects the machine from IT attacks. This is unique in the industry”, he emphasised.

Two live links into the Lossburg Customer Center showed viewers the different support and benefits that the Gestica user interface can bring to everyday injection moulding.

The experts discussed key findings regarding the Gestica control system. Lauble continued: “I see Gestica as already having arrived at autonomous driving. This means we are at the beginning of a new era in machine construction.”

To conclude, Peters took a look into the future by saying: “The evaluation of a large quantity of data directly in the Gestica operating unit will offer further added value. We are working on ensuring that the machine continuously learns, keeps itself stable and can even optimise itself in the future.”

“Mould strategy 2.0 – new ideas for reducing costs!” is the topic of the ninth arburgXvision broadcast. Arburg experts Christoph Blöchle, Technical Sales Manager, and Christian Homp, Team Manager Application Engineering, provide tips on how to increase machine utilisation by strategically combining mould protection, preparation and monitoring. Two live links into Lossburg will demonstrate modern mould monitoring and wear prevention.