Billion SAS partners ENGEL

Billion SAS and ENGEL have entered a strategic partnership that will keep Billion as the central point of contact for servicing existing Billion machines, while ENGEL becomes the recommended supplier for new equipment purchases. The move will ensure continuity and reliable planning on both fronts.

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The partnership will ensure the continued supply of Billion’s injection moulding solutions. Billion will retain its independence and will recommend ENGEL as its preferred machine supplier. Existing customers won’t see many changes in the day-to-day business, with Billion continuing to handle its own service operations as well as being the first point of contact. However, customers will feel the benefit of ENGEL’s participation. If additional resources are required, Billion can draw on ENGEL's service network and technical expertise.

Additionally, customers will experience an ENGEL solution live at Billion's Tech Centre. While also having an existing sales office in Wissous, the partnership gives ENGEL the opportunity to make use of Billion's facilities, bringing it physically closer to one of the plastics industry's key regions.

“We made a deliberate choice to partner with a strong European player, because the long-term security of our customers matters most to us,” said Korbinian Kiesl, President/CEO of Billion SAS. “In ENGEL, we've found a partner known for quality, reliability and the highest standards of confidentiality – exactly what our customers expect from us. The fact that ENGEL is also a family-owned business was an important factor in our decision.”

Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group, added, “We're delighted about this partnership with Billion. The machine concepts of both companies complement each other so well that Billion customers will still be able to use their familiar tooling on ENGEL machines going forward. We want them to feel they're in good hands with us – we understand them, and thanks to this partnership, we now speak their language too, standing by them as a strong partner.”