BOLE announces two new hires to bolster sales team

Injection moulding machinery manufacturer BOLE Machinery has announced two new hires for its sales team, with two familiar industry faces joining the company.

The West Midlands based company has confirmed two new notable appointments this week; experienced engineer Andy Pearce will be Area Sales Manager for North UK, while machinery sales veteran Matt Holyoake returns to BOLE as Head of Sales, covering South UK and assisting General Manager Hardeep Khera with management of the business.

Since 2018, the injection moulding machine supplier says it has enjoyed success ‘year after year.’

BOLE UK’s General Manager, Hardeep Khera, commented:

“BOLE Machinery has become a well-known name in the UK now, gaining a reputation for offering technical, high-quality machines at preferential prices. We’ve been adding automotive and specialist injection moulding companies to our growing client portfolio, and both Andy and Matt’s technical background will enable us to continue BOLE UK’s growth for years to come.”

Andy first entered the market in 1991 when he started his apprenticeship at packaging manufacturer Rexam. Since then, he has held several engineering and maintenance positions at reputable plastics industry businesses, including ARBURG and AK Industries.

Matt Holyoake has over 30 years of experience within the plastics industry. Starting as an apprentice maintenance engineer, he progressed to managerial roles at leading moulding companies. In 2006 he took up his first full-time sales position, selling colours and additives to PET packaging specialists.

Matt’s hands-on approach proved invaluable during his nine years working at Arburg, where he specialised in the technical sales of injection moulding machinery to key clients. His ability to provide in-depth training meant he was able to ensure that customers took full advantage of the equipment he helped them to specify – a huge benefit to his customers.

“Matt also has history of developing strong relationships with market-leading companies, especially when it comes to injection moulding machinery – I’ve seen this first-hand when working with him previously, so I’m really pleased to be able to utilise this expertise in a more senior role within BOLE UK.” Hardeep explained.

Matt also commented on his return: “I am very happy to be back with Hardeep and the team at Bole Machinery UK as Head of Sales. The continued growth and expansion within Bole Machinery UK allows us to continue the success of the popular EKS, EKW, DK and FE machine ranges and increase the market share in the UK and Ireland.”

Hardeep continued: "Andy also brings a wealth of technical experience and industry contacts with him from his decades in the sector. I'm certain with his skills and experience, moving into sales will be a natural step for him.

"This rounds out BOLE's formidable new UK sales team, ready to take the UK by storm in 2023!"