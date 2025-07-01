Bole Machinery UK delivers first twin shot machine

Bole Machinery UK, a subsidiary of the Bole brand, is making headlines following the recent installation of a 1300t MK twin platen machine delivered for Midlands-based Agema Engineering Ltd.

This machine is fitted with a secondary injection unit in the L-shape configuration, a removable tie bar and a servo rotary platen, enabling the end component to be moulded using two materials. It’s the company’s first machine of this kind to be introduced in the UK’s injection moulding landscape, setting new heights for Bole’s product range.

The company has also recently launched new ancillary equipment and robots, offering its customers a competitive advantage. The former was introduced 12 months ago, starting with hopper loaders and dosing units. The team is now slowly adding to the range based on customers’ feedback, keeping stock in the UK for quick turnaround.

As for robots, Bole has been a Sepro partner for four years. In the last 18 months, the company introduced 3 and 5-axis robots along with simple sprue pickers. They are stocked in the BOLE Europe HQ in Poland and are readily available to fit machines ranging from 50t up to 850t. Thanks to these innovations, the company can now offer a wide array of choices to its customers depending on specific projects and applications.

As per the normal Bole procedure, the machines are ordered and project managed, and an open line of communication is kept at all stages of the process. This is essential for Bole, as it ensures that each project is completed with the customers’ needs and demands in mind.

Hardeep Khera, General Manager at Bole Machinery UK, says, “We at BOLE Machinery are excited to see this machine in action. A multi-component machine of this size is a statement and we have already seen other potential customers both in the UK and abroad express great interest in it and its capabilities.”

He concludes, “This machine shows the breadth of markets we can enter, so we’re excited to bring similar innovations to other customers in the future and offer them a competitive edge.”