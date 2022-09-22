BOY’s servo-motor-driven “XS E” IMM to make its international debut at K

At K 2022, German machine manufacturer BOY will present its new injection moulding machine for the first time. In Hall 13, stand A43, BOY will show the latest enhancement to the machine, which has been used across multiple sectors since its launch in 2009.

The main difference between the BOY XS E and its predecessor model is the servo-motor pump drive. The efficient drive concept of the E-series from BOY now covers its entire clamping force range from 100 kN to a maximum of 1,250 kN.

"In addition to the energy benefits provided by the drive technology of the E-series, the servo drive of the new BOY XS E also scores with its high dynamics and an extremely smooth running," said Martin Kaiser, Head of Technology at BOY.

According to Kaiser, the modified BOY injection moulding machine offers a more ergonomic and service-friendly design as well as improved accessibility. An extractable drawer has been integrated into the front side of the machine frame for service and cleaning purposes.

The BOY XS E is available with two different clamping platen configurations; in the standard-design for conventional mould sizes up to 160 mm (diagonally up to 205 mm clear space between the tie bars) as well as with a special 75 x 75 mm mould holder for micro moulds.

Both designs of the BOY XS E at its booth. The BOY XS E also features a 25 mm height-adjustable injection unit, which enables decentralised injection.

The BOY XS E comes with a cooling water distribution system with digital flow measurement, which will be offered as standard for all BOY injection moulding machines in the future.

The cooling water distribution system can be expanded and equipped with temperature monitoring. This data can also be recorded into the process data collection of the control system. An optional socket distribution (triple) can also be integrated.

The space-saving integration of sprue and removal pickers under the protective housing is just as much a part of the variety of equipment, as well as the rear removal handling with parts transport planned for K 2022.

At the BOY booth one of the two BOY XS E machines will produce an egg cup made of NAS 30. The egg cups will be removed from the mould via removal handling and placed on a conveyor belt. The second BOY XS E with microform-plate design (mould holder 75 x 75 mm) will produce a mounting bolt made of PP.

BOY says this successor to the SE has come at the right time, with energy saving now the top priority for many manufacturers.