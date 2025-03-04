Broanmain Plastics install its first-ever fully automated injection moulding machine cell

Broanmain Plastics has announced that it is installing its very first fully automated injection moulding machine cell. The move follows industry analysts' prediction that 2025 will see automation become more accessible, smarter, and faster. At the end of last month, Broanmain took delivery of a fully automated 320-ton Haitian injection moulding machine with a Hilectro cartesian robot.

× Expand Broanmain Plastics Broanmain adapts to the automation times.

Regarding mass-produced plastic components, Broanmain is focused on addressing sustainability challenges through the reduction of waste and becoming more resource efficient. This will help ensure productivity from each unit of raw material and component manufactured at the Dorking facility.

Equipped with an electric screw motor, the Generation 5 Mars servo hydraulic machine aims to improve energy efficiency by moving away from the traditional hydraulic screw drive which is more energy hungry. Additionally, the machine is very quiet and provides improvements in precision and reliability for mass manufacturers.

“Compared to fixed pump hydraulic machines, these energy-efficient servo-hydraulic moulding machines can save processors like Broanmain over 70% in energy consumption,” said Veronica Edmunds, Head of the Haitian UK Sales Team.

Thomas Catinat, Operations Manager, added, “We intentionally selected this particular 320-ton machine to provide extra manufacturing capacity and to mould larger components for a number of new projects we have won. Having the automation option was essential for the handling of 1kg parts. As this was our first step into automation, we very much valued knowing that the whole package was being handled through Haitian.”

Considering its weight, each part must be carefully removed from the tool before being placed on a conveyor. This will help prevent structural and cosmetic damage. The demoulding task can be performed by the Hilectro cartesian robot at a consistent pace. With a variety of end of arm tooling, the whole cell is very adaptable to Broanmain’s future production needs, like lights out manufacturing.

Maximising efficiency

“Broanmain is constantly assessing the efficiency of production runs to ensure finite resources are not being wasted or causing unnecessary pollution,” said Jo Davis, Managing Director at Broanmain.

Catinat added, “The energy savings were clearly impressive. Additionally, this new machine can accommodate tools that fit into both 250 ton and 500-ton machines, which allows us to bridge the production gap in the most efficient way.”

Before and after energy tests, running on the same cycle times will be performed on the installation. This is because the Generation 5 series includes additional hardware, automation, and HT-X-tend software. According to Haitian, mass manufacturers like Broanmain could “reasonably expect a return of investment within the year.”

Edmunds added, “The intelligent control system featured on the Generation 5 series can optimise the entire moulding process, ensuring repeatability, efficiency and the lowest energy consumption. This in turn extends the entire lifespan of the machine and tooling, reducing wear and tear.”

Looking to the future

Lights out manufacturing is expected to grow this year, according to a Garner study. Around 60% of manufacturers are expected to have a minimum of two completely lights out processes in 2025. Broanmain is expecting this shift to increase efficiencies and enhance the overall worker experience.

“The focus for us is unlikely to be full lights out production, but more lights out processes. This then enables us to increase productivity and our manufacturing capacity so we can better flex to customers’ needs. Having a cartesian robot that can take components from the mould, rather than having a full-time operative stationed at the machine that would slide open the door and stop production each time a component is taken from the tool, delivers a much faster cycle time, with no interruptions. It is also far safer for the workforce too,” concludes Catinat.