Carclo's success story

Carclo has built its reputation on high-quality diagnostic and medical devices and advanced technology components. To further enhance operational efficiency, the company optimised its injection moulding processes by reducing cycle times while maintaining exceptional product standards.

Injection moulding is critical in Carclo’s operations, and even small efficiency improvements can go a long way in impacting productivity and profitability. To achieve this, Carclo turned to Summit Process Cooling. Summit proposed a trial of Frigel Microgel units — compact, high-performance temperature control systems tailored to optimise plastics manufacturing cooling processes. These offer precise temperature control, enhancing process stability and reducing cycle times. Despite initial scepticism from Carclo’s manufacturing director, Andy Fay, a trial was arranged in late 2024.

“As part of our continuous improvement programme, we engaged with Summit to review our process cooling for our mould tools,” commented Andy. “Summit recommended the lineside Microgel units to support controlled cooling for each mould tool and organised a single unit, Model RSM80/9, for the initial trial. Summit’s engineer, Stuart, was exceptional, providing full support throughout the trial and ensuring all team members had the necessary information. The unit achieved a 10% cycle reduction, significantly improving production output.”

The trial involved installing single and dual-zone Microgel units to evaluate their real-world performance. The results exceeded expectations: a cycle time reduction of 0.6 seconds brought Carclo’s cycle time below 9 seconds, boosting efficiency and output.

Following the trial’s success, Carclo expanded the investment. “We purchased two more units, specifically lineside dual chiller units, allowing us to supply two moulding machines from one unit,” Andy added. “The models supplied were RSD80/12 units with independent control. Both were installed with Summit’s support, and the trials resulted in a cycle time reduction. Upon reviewing the data, we observed an average cycle time reduction of 9% across the four manufacturing lines. Economically, this is estimated to provide a payback for the units in under 12 months.”

This enhanced efficiency increased Carclo’s production rate, even presenting a welcome challenge of not keeping up with packaging materials for their finished products. The productivity boost has contributed to higher profitability, improving Carclo’s ability to meet customer demands.

The project also underscored the importance of skilled technical support in ensuring successful implementation. Andy Fay praised Stuart Nesbitt from Summit Process Cooling for his pivotal role in the project. He says, “I can only applaud his engineering installation skills and exceptional telephone support that allowed us to overcome an issue we had as we commenced a tool change." Stuart’s expertise and responsiveness were instrumental when commissioning the Microgel units, giving Carclo the confidence to maximise their potential.

The Frigel Microgel systems have transformed Carclo’s production process, reducing cycle times, enhancing process stability and delivering consistent efficiency improvements.

Summit Process Cooling’s tailored approach and dedication to customer success played a critical role. By understanding Carclo’s requirements and delivering a solution that exceeded expectations, Summit strengthened the two companies’ partnership.

This success story highlights the operational benefits of advanced cooling systems and the value of collaboration in driving innovation and efficiency.