Case study: UK mould maker BM Injection on the benefits of standardisation using an EDM control system from Makino, supplied and maintained by NCMT

Hampshire-based mould maker BM Injection produces moulds to make plastic products for use in high-end engineering applications in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, and sports sectors, amongst others. Every mould has to visit a die-sink and a wire-cut electric discharge machine (EDM), as well as a machining centre for hard milling. The proportion of time spent on each machine varies. In the production of BM Injection's mould tools, unless any are hard-milled on an Okuma 3-axis machining centre on-site, all three production platforms used for manufacturing the moulds were built by Makino in Japan and supplied through sole UK agent NCMT.

× Expand NCMT Limited Case study: UK mould maker BM Injection on the benefits of standardisation using an EDM control system from Makino The Makino U32j wire-cut EDM machine on the shop floor at BM Injection. On the right is the twin-screen control with HyperConnect remote connectivity to the mouldmaker's Open Mind CAM system (top). Below is Makino's process control screen.

in May 2022, a U32j wire EDM machine was fitted with the same Hyper-i control system as a Makino EDAF3 H.E.A.T. EDM die-sinker that arrived in 2019, at the same time as a Makino D200Z 5-axis machining centre from the same Japanese source.

The Hyper-i Windows-based, twin-touch-screen CNC system, with an intuitive interface similar to that found on tablets and smartphones, includes advanced functions to support operators of all skill levels at every step of the machining process. The control contains an extensive library of cutting conditions that automatically optimises the erosion process, even for sealed and poor flush applications. It also enables easy access to and selection of power settings to produce accurate results in the fastest possible cycle times.

The control employs HyperCut technology, a process developed by Makino to produce surface finishes as fine as three microns Rz in standard tool steels in a three- or four-pass process. The machine was a high-accuracy package with 0.05-micron scale feedback capable of producing extremely smooth surfaces down to 0.7-micron Ra if a 7-pass process is adopted.

BM Injection Director Mark Combes said: "With a wire machine it’s all about producing sharp radii and smooth surfaces, especially on the interior of ejector pin holes. That is exactly what the U32j has produced right from the start due to a combination of rigid machine build, thermal stability and the Hyper-i control."

Industry 4.0 in action

Combes was particularly pleased with the bidirectional HyperConnect Industry 4.0 network connectivity for remote machine monitoring and interlinking of all manufacturing information. This standard software enables access via the cloud to BM Injection's Open Mind OPTICAM wire EDM computer-aided manufacturing software. The CAD/CAM information occupies the top monitor of the twin-screen control and can be viewed and operated as if it were on-board, while Makino's process control screen occupies the lower monitor.

The standard CRYSTAL II machining functionality built into the Hyper-i control is effective for machining shapes that are hard to polish while enhancing surface finish for improved mould release. “It requires no special insulated jigs and is performed with uncoated wire,” Combes added.

NCMT Case study: UK mould maker BM Injection on the benefits of standardisation using an EDM control system from Makino, supplied and maintained by NCMT Access to the working area of the Makino U32j for component load / unload and maintenance is unrestricted due to a programmable, three-sided drop-tank system.

The U32j is capable of utilising wire down to 0.07 mm diameter, which is smaller than most machines are able to accommodate. There will be a need for smaller gauges and the accompanying diamond guides for the future production of BM Injection's optical industry moulds. Combes pointed out a reduction in wire consumption coupled with an increase in cutting speed on every job completed so far on the U32j compared with the nearly 20-year-old wire-cut EDM machine that was replaced.

"When the time came to install new, modern wire EDM technology,” he said, “we looked at a number of options. We decided again in favour of the Makino offering not only because of the control and its synergy with our die-sink CNC system, but also due to the U32j's impressive working volume (370 x 270 x 220 mm) for the footprint (2,580 × 3,165 mm). We get a very compact machine while gaining an extra 20 mm of travel in X, Y and Z."

Combes was also impressed with the user-friendly, fixed-table, rise-and-fall tank design for its easy access on three sides for efficient loading/unloading and for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Reliable unattended running is achieved via the effective, automatic, jet-less wire rethreading system that uses the X, Y, U and V axes to find an optimum cutting restart position with the wire clear of the workpiece surface.

BM Injection also uses the Protech galvanic protection offering from Makino, which prevents rusting and oxidation of steel, carbide and aluminium. By placing an electrode plate in the bottom of the tank and giving it a positive charge, the workpiece is held at a negative potential that constantly attracts positive ions.

Combes concluded: "Makino is an excellent product but equally important to us is after-sales service. We have always received good back-up from NCMT ever since they delivered, installed and commissioned an Okuma 3-axis vertical machining centre in 2016.

"Extensive product knowledge and being able to impart it to our operators during training is even more crucial with EDM technology. Unless parameters are kept within close limits, machining efficiency can fall off quite quickly. It is important our staff know how to keep an eye on this.

"NCMT's engineers provided a week's instruction at the outset and are always available online or at the end of a telephone for troubleshooting or if technical advice is needed."