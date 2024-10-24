Clamps for high-temperature applications

Roemheld (UK) has introduced an improved range of hydraulically-actuated, double-acting arch clamps for securing moulds and dies with straight edges to the bed and ram of plastic injection moulding and die casting machines. They are suitable for use in environments from ambient temperatures up to 250°C.

× Expand Roemheld

The sturdy clamps have been manufactured in Germany and are available in seven versions, with the standard option of integrated position monitoring for use up to 100°C. For special applications, it is possible to use position monitoring with sequence valve control up to 250°C. The facility affords high-process reliability because it informs the operator about whether the tool is retained or not and whether the clamping position is overrun.

The units consist of a hydraulic block cylinder and piston, and are named after the arch-shaped bolt that secures the tool. During clamping, the horizontally acting force is translated into an almost vertical movement. The clamps are treated with a long-lasting, corrosion-resistant coating to ensure excellent sliding properties. As a result, the bolt releases effortlessly and reliably even under the most demanding use.

An integrated mechanical lock ensures that the tool is held reliably, in case of pressure loss. This is so that the ram can ensure that the tool doesn't fall and cause damage or injury. Clamping and unclamping pressures are 200 bar in each case and the clamping force is between 30 and 450 kN, depending on the model.