Controlled viscosity moulding to light up the room at K 2022

Injection moulder X2F has partnered with materials player Covestro to develop a thermally conductive automotive heat-sink with in-mould electronics using X2F’s transformative controlled viscosity moulding technology.

Application samples will be displayed at Covestro’s stand (Hall 6/A75-1/A75-2), during K 2022.

The application presents an alternative to cast-aluminium heat-sinks for automotive OEMs and processors.

The new heat-sink moulded of Makrolon polycarbonate (PC) is approximately half as heavy as a comparable aluminium part.

It is part of an in-mould assembly that can be used to integrate LED modules directly into the headlamp housing – eliminating the need for brackets, screws, thermal pastes, and adhesives. X2F technology has been demonstrated in high-volume series manufacturing for other applications.

Covestro’s Makrolon TC polycarbonate provides heat management and other suitable properties for in-mould electronics (IME).

“This new program involves using controlled viscosity moulding by X2F to attach the LED module directly onto the thermally conductive heat-sink without fundamentally changing the heat-sink adjuster module design. We are pleased with the outcome so far of the X2F project where we have recently seen enhanced thermal management performance compared to traditional injection-moulded processes, and look forward to how the automotive industry will adopt the technology.,” said Paul Platte, senior marketing manager, Covestro LLC.

X2F’s process enables sensitive electronics to be insert moulded, thus providing functional integration, heat management, modularity, and miniaturisation.

“This innovative technology enables the manufacture of previously impossible-to-mould thermoplastic parts that provide step-change improvements for our customers. In the case of heat-sinks, it dramatically streamlines production, reduces manufacturing times, eliminates fasteners and pastes, and increases product design flexibility,” said Reza Garaee, senior project manager for X2F. “This can be a game-changer for OEMs, and we’re thrilled to launch this new collaboration with Covestro.”