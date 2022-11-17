David Raine to succeed Nigel Flowers at Sumitomo Demag UK

This Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK Board of Directors will now include David Raine, who will assume overall responsibility for sales.

× Expand Nigel Flowers (left) with David Raine

Raine, who has worked within the British and Irish plastics industry for 28 years, among others for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag and Fanuc, returns to the company on December 1, 2022.

By the end of 2023, Raine will assume overall responsibility for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag in the UK and Ireland, succeeding Nigel Flowers. After 20 years leading SDUK, Flowers will move into new roles within the group before retiring.

Under Flower’s leadership, SDUK has maintained its position as one of the Group’s best-positioned subsidiaries. "We would like to thank Nigel Flowers for his 20 years of commitment, loyalty and successful leadership," said Group CEO Gerd Liebig.

“The services and training delivered by SDUK are among the most widely used on the market. Based on strong technical expertise and advice, we now want to expand our automation offering and specifically strengthen our organisation’s presence in the Irish market," added Liebig.

“Additionally, we are keen to continue increasing and sharing our industry-led expertise in both markets. Given the current high energy prices, this includes showcasing our world leadership in all-electric injection moulding machinery. As an experienced and recognised expert in the plastics industry, David Raine is the ideal candidate with a strong and stable outlook for growth.“

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has been present in the UK since 1974. The SDUK subsidiary holds an approximate 15 percent market share and specialises in supplying complete turnkey solutions.

The company’s extensive customer base comprises manufacturers of automotive, IT, packaging, electronics, pharmaceutical, life sciences, construction and leisure products and components. Currently servicing more than 1,800 injection moulding machines in the UK and Ireland, around 400 customers depend on the SDUK team to deliver quality guidance, service support and technical expertise.