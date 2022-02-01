Dr Gerhard Dimmler, previously Vice President Research and Development, is being appointed to the ENGEL board as CTO. He is taking over the Development division from CEO Dr Stefan Engleder and will also be responsible for digitalisation.

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL announces changes to group board

Engleder said: "Gerhard Dimmler has played a decisive role in shaping ENGEL's research and development in recent years and has made a significant contribution to ENGEL being perceived as a technology leader in global markets. Bringing Mr Dimmler into the management team is an important step for the sustainable implementation of our corporate strategy."

Furthermore, CFO Markus Richter is leaving the company on his own request at the end of March, the end of the current fiscal year. His successor is Simon Zeilberger, who will be joining the ENGEL Group as Commercial Director on 1 April. Zeilberger has extensive management experience, primarily in the metal and steel industry. Most recently, he was responsible for the commercial division of a large family foundation as a member of the executive board and management and had overall responsibility for the industrial branch of the group of companies.

Engleder added: "We are delighted to have gained a very experienced successor in the person of Simon Zeilberger, who is already rooted in the metal industry. He will carefully shape the commercial agendas of the ENGEL Group. We thank Mr Richter for his great commitment and our excellent and very successful co-operation during the past five years."

The Production Division will continue to be managed by Joachim Metzmacher as CPO.

A recent press release also stated: ‘As an international family business, ENGEL stands for a long-term corporate orientation. Stability as an employer combined with a high level of innovation as a solution provider for the international injection moulding industry characterises the group of companies. The current board changes do justice to this orientation.’