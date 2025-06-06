ENGEL at EUROBIKE 2025

ENGEL will be exhibiting for the first time at EUROBIKE from 25 to 29 June in Frankfurt. It will present a complete production cell demonstrating the live manufacture of an innovative bicycle handlebar for CANYON Bicycles. The company showcases how advanced injection moulding technologies are paving the way for high-performance, lightweight and sustainably produced bicycle components.

× Expand ENGEL

Innovative injection moulding technologies for lightweight construction enable new production possibilities for bicycle parts. The handlebar is produced on a tie-bar-less ENGEL victory 180 injection moulding machine, combining an advanced process for manufacturing hollow components, using ENGEL fluidmelt technology and the simultaneous integration of glass fibre reinforcements. What was previously very labour- and energy-intensive can now be completed in just one minute as part of a mass production process.

The fully automated production process allows for immediate usability without the need for post-processing, while significantly reducing the CO₂ footprint through targeted material use and full recyclability. The result is a novel, innovative component that delivers maximum functionality and matches the performance of aluminium.

Design Freedom through fluidmelt Technology

In ENGEL’s fluidmelt process, the molten core of the component is displaced during the cycle - either into an overflow cavity or back into the plasticising unit - using water or nitrogen. This creates a hollow section within the part. The geometry of the component enables the production of extremely lightweight structures that still exhibit high bending and torsional stiffness. Once the cooling phase is complete, the hollow handlebars are removed from the mould by an easix articulated robot on the exhibition stand. This highly fully integrated automation demonstrates its high performance in a compact production cell.

Stability achieved with lightweight construction and tapes

The handlebars are made from glass fibre-reinforced polyamide 6. In addition, the handlebars are reinforced with four unidirectional carbon fibre tapes (UD tapes), which are bonded during the injection moulding process. This combination enables high rigidity and structural stability, despite low wall thicknesses and a hollow cross-section.

Paul Zwicklhuber, Technology Manager for leightweight solutions at ENGEL, explains: “This new combination of technologies is a real innovation. It reduces weight while offering high stability, geometric design freedom, and the ability to integrate features such as cable routing or display mounts directly into a single production process. That significantly lowers production costs and the carbon footprint - making manufacturing in Europe economically attractive again.”

Technological Advantages of ENGEL’s Tie-Bar-Less victory machine

The tie-bar-less design of the ENGEL victory series offers an expanded mould space, allowing for the use of large and complex components or moulds - while maintaining a compact machine footprint. This makes it ideal for demanding geometries such as the showcased bicycle handlebar. The machine’s Wide-Platen variant features enlarged mounting platens, providing an additional 100 mm in width compared to standard models. As long as no higher clamping force is required, this design eliminates the need to invest in a larger machine - saving both floor space and energy. This reduces costs and underscores ENGEL’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes.

Project partners and their roles

CANYON Bicycles, renowned for its innovation and high design standards in bicycle manufacturing, played a central role in the development of the new handlebar. The company contributed its expertise to the conceptual and functional design, ensuring that the component meets the exacting demands of cyclists who demand the quality components.

ARTEFAKT Design was responsible for the aesthetic design of the handlebar. They developed a concept that is not only functional but also visually appealing, ensuring it integrates seamlessly into the modern appearance of Canyon bicycles. DOMO Chemicals supplied both the injection moulding compound and the necessary tapes for production - an essential contribution to achieving the high-performance characteristics of the handlebar. Plastic Innovation was responsible for the mechanical component design, as well as the process and structural simulation. Their expertise in this field played a key role in bringing the innovative design to life. Simoldes contributed its extensive expertise in mould manufacturing and component production to ensure the high quality and reproducibility of the handlebar manufacturing process.

ENGEL’s presentations at EUROBIKE highlight the company’s role in the development and implementation of advanced injection moulding technologies for lightweight construction in the urban mobility sector, as well as its strong customer focus.