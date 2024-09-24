ENGEL increases efficiency in LSR injection moulding

At FAKUMA 2024, ENGEL will showcase a tie-bar-less e-victory 100 optimised for the highly precise production of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) parts. This machine sets new standards in LSR processing by combining efficiency, precision, and flexibility.

× Expand ENGEL

The e-victory 100 produces single-wire seals using a 256-cavity mould from RICO. Its precise clamping force distribution and high platen parallelism ensure consistently high-quality parts in all cavities. Remarkably, the cycle time is just 12 seconds, guaranteeing fast, efficient production and significantly increasing output.

Another standout feature of the e-victory 100 is the large, accessible mould area enabled by the innovative ENGEL tie-bar-less technology. This space allows ample room for automation solutions and simplifies the mould change process, optimising production and increasing the machine’s adaptability to different production requirements. Additionally, the ENGEL tie-bar-less technology enables full use of the platen area, maximising available clamping force without requiring a larger machine with tie bars. This makes the e-victory series an ideal solution for demanding applications that require high precision and efficiency.

ENGEL’s commitment to developing sustainable and efficient technologies is evident in this machine. FAKUMA 2024 visitors can see the benefits of this technology for themselves in a live demonstration, showing how the e-victory enhances production performance while meeting stringent quality and flexibility requirements.