ENGEL launches state-of-the-art Packaging Centre

Injection moulding machine manufacturer ENGEL has established a new Packaging Centre to assist in meeting the demanding industry challenges and boost the performance of production.

CEO Dr Stefan Engleder delivers a keynote at the ENGEL Packaging Day 2022

Around 300 international visitors attended the inauguration of the new Technology and Expertise Centre in Austria, where ENGEL introduced the injection moulding of polypropylene, recycled following post-consumer collection, and established another step on the path to a circular economy for plastics.

Christoph Lhota, Vice President of Business Unit Packaging at ENGEL, said: "Cycle time and energy efficiency are the most important key efficiency indicators in the packaging industry. And injection moulding solutions by ENGEL lead the field in both sectors. This is precisely what we demonstrate at the Packaging Centre. We invite our customers to put our injection moulding machines through their paces here."

Fit-for-purpose production cells for a wide variety of packaging requirements are available at in Schwertberg and St. Valentin, including the all-electric e cap high-performance machines for manufacturing caps and flip-top lids, as well as e-speed machines for thin-walled containers and pails, and duo speed dual-platen machines for large containers. ENGEL’s all-electric e-mac injection moulding machines can be used at the ENGEL technology centre.

Energy efficiency, the circular economy and digitalisation are the central topics which the new ENGEL Packaging Centre addresses. All injection moulding machines are equipped with smart assistance systems from the ENGEL inject 4.0 programme.

ENGEL customers are invited to bring their own moulds and materials to the new Packaging Centre for performance testing including cycle time and energy efficiency analyses.