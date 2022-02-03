Under the direction of Mark Sankovitch (CEO), working for ENGEL North America for over 15 years, the company appointed a new board to lead the business in September 2021.

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL North America realigns management board L-R: Johann Dastl (CFO), Vanessa Malena (COO), Benjamin Lettner (CSO), Mark Sankovitch (CEO)

This move was intended to reaffirm the continuous commitment of ENGEL to support its customers in the US and Canada. “We promoted from within,” Sankovitch said. “ENGEL North America focuses on developing employee talent – from our successful apprentice programme up through the ranks.”

The management board consists of Vanessa Malena (COO) leading the After Sales Service, Automation, and Engineering departments; Benjamin Lettner (CSO) being responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Application Engineering; and Johann Dastl (CFO) continuing to manage Finance, HR, and IT.

Sankovitch added: “This team of talent is ready to work long into the future for many years to come supporting our customers with effective decision making and drive.”

ENGEL remains committed to act in the capacity of a reliable long-term partner, across the board, building young talent to guarantee continuity and stability.

In other news, Paul Caprio has left ENGEL North America effective as of 31 January.