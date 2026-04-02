ENGEL Spain strengthens customer proximity, service and access to technology in Spain

With the rebranding of its former sales partner Roegele as ENGEL Spain, injection moulding machine manufacturer ENGEL is expanding its direct presence in the Spanish market. Since 1 April, the company has been represented in Spain by its own subsidiary.

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For local plastics processors, this combines the continuity of a team established on the ground for decades with direct access to the technology, service and solutions portfolio of the global ENGEL Group – from injection moulding machines and automation to digital assistance systems. ENGEL now has its own subsidiary in the Spanish market.

Local continuity and global support structures

Since 1972, Roegele has supported customers in Spain in sectors such as automotive, packaging, medical and technical moulding, providing sales, service, training and consultancy relating to ENGEL injection moulding solutions. Building on this long-standing partnership, the injection moulding machine manufacturer is now taking the next logical step. With ENGEL Spain, customers will continue to work with the same trusted contacts and benefit from the same local market expertise. Service and application engineering expertise will be integrated even more closely into the corporate group’s international network.

“The integration into the ENGEL Group strengthens our local presence in Spain and enables us to offer our customers even better service and technical support,” says Daniel Vizuete, Managing Director of ENGEL Spain.

Barcelona site to be expanded

ENGEL is making targeted investments in local structures, application engineering and service capacity in Spain. At the Barcelona site, a technical centre for training and a showroom are being established. This will strengthen ENGEL Spain’s local technical support and shorten service response times. For customers, the combination of local presence and global connectivity will become even more immediately accessible.

“With ENGEL Spain, we are creating the conditions to support our customers in the Spanish market even more directly and to further develop our local presence in a targeted manner,” says Benjamin Lettner, VP Europe West & East. “In doing so, we are building on long-established customer relationships and an experienced local team.”

Broad portfolio for the Spanish market

Spain is one of Europe’s key plastics markets and an important market for ENGEL in south-western Europe. ENGEL has traditionally had a strong presence here in the automotive industry; at the same time, packaging and the second brand WINTEC offer further potential. For processors in Spain, this expands access to solutions that are both commercially and technically suited to a wide range of market requirements. This offering will also be showcased at Equiplast in Barcelona in early June: ENGEL Spain will present exhibits from the automotive, packaging and technical moulding sectors, including a tie-bar-less victory 120 with viper 20 linear robot, the all-electric e-mac 200 and e-motion 220, as well as the WINTEC t-win 6500. The trade fair presentation will be complemented by digital assistance systems and connected production solutions.