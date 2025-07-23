ENGEL strengthens global presence through strategic leadership hires and market expansion

ENGEL is accelerating its international growth plans with strategic appointments across Europe and North Africa. In line with its long-term vision, the company is investing in experienced professionals and local infrastructure to support expansion, enhance customer responsiveness and reinforce its position in key sectors.

Expanding footprint in Europe and North Africa

In 2025, ENGEL’s growth strategy has focused on strengthening its presence in Spain, France, Morocco, and the UK. A particularly noteworthy milestone is the acquisition of Roegele SA, ENGEL’s long-standing Spanish partner since 1972. This acquisition will lead to the establishment of a new ENGEL subsidiary in Spain, based in Barcelona, effective 1 April 2026. All employees and facilities will be retained as part of the transition.

As part of this development, a new Sales Director has been appointed to lead the Spanish business, with a view to transitioning into the role of Managing Director. Reflecting on the opportunity, the newly appointed leader commented: “I am truly honored and excited to accept the offer to join Roegele SA as Sales Director, with the possibility of becoming Managing Director of ENGEL’s Spanish subsidiary in the future. I appreciate the trust placed in me and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. It was a pleasure to visit ENGEL's headquarters in Austria and learn more about it. This experience reinforced my admiration for its vision and culture.”

Partnership with Listgrove

To support these developments, ENGEL partnered with Listgrove, a specialist international recruitment firm with deep expertise in the plastics and packaging sectors. Listgrove worked closely with ENGEL’s UK and European teams to deliver a targeted recruitment campaign aimed at securing professionals with the right blend of commercial acumen, technical knowledge, and cultural alignment.

Five critical appointments have been made in 2025 to date:

A Managing Director and Sales Manager in Spain

A Sales Representative focused on the packaging sector in France

A Business Development Executive in Morocco

A Commercial Sales role in the UK

Each role was identified as mission-critical to ENGEL’s regional growth and long-term strategy. The appointments have brought in professionals with strong market knowledge, sector-specific experience, and a shared commitment to ENGEL’s values of innovation, quality, and customer partnership.

Looking ahead

ENGEL is also preparing to showcase its latest technologies and sustainability solutions at K 2025 in Düsseldorf. Visitors can expect the world premiere of a new all-electric, tie-bar-less injection moulding machine, continuing the evolution of a product line that has already seen over 85,000 machines sold worldwide.

The company will also present innovations in inject AI, its digital assistance systems, which allow for real-time process control and automatic optimisation to improve quality and reduce waste. Live demonstrations will span sectors such as automotive and medical, including applications like LSR fuel cell seals and rear light modules—highlighting ENGEL’s ability to deliver flexible, high-performance solutions for demanding markets.

Regional investment and global growth

ENGEL’s regional expansion is not limited to Southern Europe. Earlier this year, the company opened a new Technical Centre in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, marking 50 years of activity in the Swiss market. The facility supports advanced customer training and showcases ENGEL’s full suite of digital tools and automation systems.

In North America, ENGEL also recently increased its production capacity with the opening of a new plant in Querétaro, Mexico, further reinforcing its global service capabilities.

ENGEL’s collaboration with Listgrove represents a strong example of how strategic recruitment partnerships can support global expansion. By identifying and placing candidates who align with both technical and cultural goals, ENGEL is ensuring that its leadership teams are equipped to drive growth in a rapidly evolving industry.