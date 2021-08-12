ENGEL UK Increases Presence in Ireland

In response to increased business and with a desire to better serve their Irish customers, ENGEL UK have appointed a resident agent in Ireland.

Rory Gaffney, Atlasta Medtech Ltd is now the official ENGEL sales agent for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. He will work closely with Steve Taylor, ENGEL UK who has successfully managed the territory for many years.

Nigel Baker, Managing Director ENGEL UK explains “We are delighted to further strengthen our position in Ireland. Our aim is to provide an even stronger sales support and service experience for our customers. Steve Taylor has established a loyal customer base in Ireland and will continue to support Rory on a day to day basis. I have personally worked with customers in Ireland for over 30 years, this market is very close to me and it has always been an important market for Engel. We hope our customers and prospects will see that we are ‘raising the bar’ and are keen to provide an even stronger Sales and Service support network that is linked to our subsidiary in Warwick.”

Rory Gaffney has broad experience in the plastics industry and is enthusiastic about this new challenge. “Engel is an innovative and successful company which I am delighted to represent. The Irish market, both Republic of Ireland and North Ireland, is strategically important to Engel and I look forward to working with our customers to help them to achieve their goals and to increase our market share in the process.”

ENGEL UK has already employed an additional Service engineer, Kian Murray based in Dromod, Co. Leitrim and he is supported by Ray Nugent based in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Ray has looked after ENGEL customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for many years.

This new initiative will be launched by ENGEL UK when they welcome visitors to the forthcoming open day event hosted by First Polymers in Athlone. They will be showcasing the newly installed e-mac 100t machine, fully equipped with innovative iQ products that benefit the medical sector. The team will be there and available to talk about new projects and future plans. Look out for the confirmed date coming soon.