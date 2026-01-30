ENGEL wins public award at Swiss Plastics 2026

As part of the Swiss Plastics Expo 2026, the Swiss Plastics Expo Award was presented for the third time on 22 January 2026, and ENGEL's evolution from inject 4.0 to inject AI won the public vote.

From 20 to 22 January, Swiss Plastics Expo 2026 brought together more than 3,800 industry professionals in Lucerne. Around 200 exhibitors presented solutions for modern, resource-efficient and high-performance plastics processing – from efficient series production to innovative specialist applications. Direct exchange at eye level shaped the event just as much as the high information content of the supporting programme. Exhibition Director Sara Bussmann expressed her satisfaction: “Swiss Plastics Expo impressively demonstrated how innovative and adaptable the industry is. The personal dialogue between professionals was highly valued by all participants.”

A central element of the event were the two symposia, which over three days featured a total of 60 expert presentations offering insights into current challenges and technological trends. The main focus was on artificial intelligence and sustainability – two areas in which ENGEL impressed with forward-looking solutions and was also invited to deliver a keynote.

Autonomous production as a response to the shortage of skilled workers

ENGEL demonstrated how AI-based process optimisation can already be implemented in industrial practice using the example of the first autonomous injection moulding cell. The fully automated production cell is based on an all-electric e-mac 80 injection moulding machine and uses digital assistance systems from the inject AI portfolio. The intelligently networked unit autonomously controls key process parameters, minimises material consumption, eliminates scrap and reduces setup times to a minimum – even without in-depth process knowledge on the part of the operator.

With this approach, ENGEL specifically addresses the requirements of the Swiss market, which is characterised by high quality standards, a shortage of skilled workers and a strong focus on innovation. The expert audience honoured the consistent further development from inject 4.0 to inject AI with the Swiss Plastics Expo Award 2026 – the public award thus went to a solution that not only impresses technologically, but also offers concrete economic benefits. Christopher Vitz, Managing Director of ENGEL Schweiz AG, accepted the award.

The Swiss Plastics Award confirms ENGEL’s strategy of viewing Switzerland as a key market for innovative applications. ENGEL aims to offer customers the greatest possible added value through technical excellence, fast response times and strong industry focus. The entire ENGEL Schweiz team is all the more pleased that these developments have been met with such a positive response.

inject AI

With inject AI, ENGEL takes digital process optimisation to a new level. Building on the inject 4.0 platform, the new solution combines many years of injection moulding expertise with artificial intelligence – creating a production environment in which machine, process and quality assurance interact intelligently and proactively.

The system continuously analyses all relevant process data, detects deviations in real time and automatically intervenes with corrective actions – before scrap occurs. This enables material savings of up to 5%, while maintaining stable quality and maximum process reliability – regardless of operator qualification or external influences. In addition to these automated decision-making processes, the system drastically reduces setup and ramp-up times, significantly easing the workload for staff. With every cycle, the system learns and continuously improves precision and efficiency.

With inject AI, ENGEL paves the way for the autonomous injection moulding cell – an intelligent, self-optimising production that saves resources, ensures quality and directly addresses the shortage of skilled workers.