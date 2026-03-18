Engineered for the long run: BMB Spa on innovation, reliability and performance

Founded in 1967 in Brescia, Italy, by the Bugatti family, BMB Spa initially specialised in injection moulding machines with robust hydraulic systems for thermoplastics. We sat down with Michael Craig, Area Sales Manager for the UK & Ireland, to discuss how the company has evolved over the decades.

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[GD] How has BMB Spa evolved in the injection moulding machine market throughout the years?

[MC] Over the decades, we’ve transitioned from traditional hydraulic platforms to advanced hybrid and fully electric technologies. One of our strengths is continuous family ownership, now in its second generation. This stability enables us to support machines that are still operating after 40+ years, supplying genuine spare parts and ensuring long-term reliability.

In the UK, our strategy revolves around three priorities: the reshoring of production for more resilient supply chains, tightening sustainability regulations and growing demand for automation across packaging, logistics, medical and automotive markets. As a family-run company, we reinvest directly into R&D and customisation, so we can tailor machines to these local needs without compromising performance or build quality.

[GD] What key innovations is BMB Spa currently focusing on in high-speed injection moulding technology?

[MC] High-speed production remains at the heart of our innovation roadmap. The iQ PUMP servo system is a key example, combining the rapid response of servovalve hydraulic systems (with accumulators) and the efficiency of modern servo drives that run only when needed. The result is 15–20% energy savings, much lower noise levels, reduced component wear and consistently high performance across demanding applications.

Our HP-series hybrid machines achieve injection speeds up to 1500 mm/s, thanks to double servo-valves and accumulators. They deliver cycle times of around six seconds for thin-wall packaging, including complex PCR-based products. In the closures sector, our new eKW45HP/3450WP Hybrid includes a screw clamping unit design to improve the high speed in opening/closing and the parallelism. This platform provides enhanced melt control, a lightweight high-speed injection piston, increased torque for processing low-fluidity HDPE and an improved toggle system for rapid, parallel clamping. The machine maintains exceptional responsiveness and low maintenance long after many alternatives begin to drop in performance. These developments reduce downtime through simplified architecture and fewer wear parts, improve compatibility with recycled materials and support Industry 4.0 connectivity.

[GD] With sustainability becoming increasingly important, how is BMB Spa incorporating eco-friendly practices into its product portfolio?

[MC] Sustainability is embedded in our engineering approach. Our hybrid and full-electric eKW series can reduce energy use by up to 20%, while our high-speed injection units are designed to process PCR materials at speeds exceeding 1000 mm/s without sacrificing accuracy, stability or productivity.

At K 2025, for example, we showcased a PCR-based bucket application on the eKW55HP/5500+150WP Hybrid featuring:

• Clamping force: 5500 kN

•Product: 6.6 L bucket with handle

•Cavities: 2 (bucket) + 2 (handle)

• Decoration: IML

• Cycle time: approx. 5.8 s

The robust, durable design reduces maintenance needs, and our work with partners on recyclable IML labels furthers circularity.

[GD] From your perspective, what are the biggest trends shaping the UK injection moulding sector right now?

[MC] The UK market is being shaped by a strong shift toward reshoring for greater supply chain resilience; increased adoption of automation and smart factory technologies; and a growing emphasis on sustainable materials such as PCR and bio-based resins. Energy costs and regulatory pressures continue to drive the need for efficiency, with cautious optimism for 2026 as digitalisation and material innovation accelerate, though SMEs still face challenges from slower demand and tariffs.

BMB is well-placed to support these shifts through flexible hybrid and full-electric platforms, deep technical expertise and modular machine designs that can be tailored for automation, IML, stack moulds and turnkey systems. Our goal is to provide the performance, efficiency and reliability needed to keep British manufacturers competitive.

[GD] Could you share any recent projects where BMB Spa’s solutions have helped UK manufacturers overcome challenges such as supply‑chain disruptions or cost pressures?

[MC] A really exciting example is our work with a newer player in the UK food sector, who specialises in producing takeaway containers. They asked us to develop super-lightweight disposable containers that deliver quality, perfect transparency (no IML decoration, so the food looks fresh and appealing inside) and extreme lightness to cut environmental impact through less material use. We delivered this with an eKW48Pi/1300 Hybrid machine, which boasts an electric clamping unit with generous platens (1200 mm x 1200 mm), 480 tonnes of clamping force and a compact hybrid injection unit tailored for just a 72g shot weight.