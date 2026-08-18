Engineering the next chapter in style

BP&R Editor Giulia Daniele caught up with Steve Thomson, Managing Director at ARBURG UK, to highlight the current state of the injection moulding industry and where ARBURG positions itself within it.

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[GD] The manufacturing sector is evolving rapidly. What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges for injection moulding businesses in the UK over the next five years?

[ST] Energy costs are often the first challenge mentioned, and rightly so – they impact every aspect of our operations. However, the landscape is more complex. Injection moulding businesses face a range of challenges: regulatory changes, geopolitical conflicts, competition from lower-cost countries, inflation, market uncertainty and skills shortage.

Despite these hurdles, I firmly believe that injection moulding remains one of the most effective solutions to meet partner needs and industry demands. Looking ahead, the key for UK businesses will be clarity and adaptability. Companies must strategically focus on future-oriented projects and, if necessary, diversify beyond traditional markets. Simply hoping for improved conditions isn’t enough.

Adopting new technologies will be crucial not only to enhance production efficiency but also to address skills shortages by providing user-friendly, intuitive systems that empower the workforce. Those who innovate and adapt will unlock significant opportunities in the evolving manufacturing landscape.

[GD] ARBURG has a strong reputation for engineering excellence. How is the UK subsidiary adapting that global heritage to meet the specific needs of British manufacturers?

[ST] ARBURG drives continuous innovation from its headquarters in Lossburg, Germany, and we must bring this cutting-edge knowledge directly to the UK and Ireland. Our engineers undergo regular training at Lossburg to stay up to date on the latest technologies and techniques. Our applications and automation teams frequently visit to exchange insights and ensure we’re aligned with global advancements. For manufacturers in the UK and Ireland, the best way to experience ARBURG’s global heritage is by attending our annual Technology Days event in Lossburg, usually held in March. This offers a full tour of our production halls, a chance to see live applications in action, and a guided visit to our extensive 210,000 m2 production facility.

[GD] What industries are currently driving the strongest demand for ARBURG’s solutions in the UK, and are you seeing any emerging sectors that are particularly exciting?

[ST] ARBURG’s ALLROUNDER machines – named in 1961 to reflect their versatility – continue to embody our commitment to delivering multipurpose injection moulding solutions capable of handling diverse materials, mould sizes and applications. While we serve a broad range of sectors, all applications remain important to us. We’re currently seeing particularly strong growth in packaging and medical industries. This is largely driven by the increasing demand for automation and turnkey solutions, where repeatability and high-volume production are critical for OEMs. These sectors present exciting opportunities as they push the boundaries of efficiency and precision.

[GD] Many manufacturers are facing skills shortages. How is ARBURG supporting customers in developing the skills needed to operate increasingly advanced manufacturing technologies?

[ST] Addressing skills shortages is a key focus for ARBURG, especially with the launch of our new TREND machines showcased at K Show in 2025 and more recently at Interplas 2026. These feature control systems designed for ease of use, incorporating simple, intuitive videos that guide operators through both operation and maintenance to maximise machine performance. Additionally, ARBURG currently offers around 40 digital control assistants and pilots that help customers to increase productivity, assure part quality, reduce cycle time, ensure machine availability and optimise energy use.

[GD] Customer expectations continue to evolve. Beyond supplying machinery, how has the role of ARBURG changed in helping customers improve their overall manufacturing performance?

[ST] One of the biggest impacts has been the continuous development of ARBURG’s MES, also known as ALS. Originally launched in 1986 as a simple box-changing system, ALS has evolved over the past 40 years into a sophisticated MES platform, currently used by around 800 customers worldwide. It isn’t limited to monitoring just ARBURG machines, but it can also capture data from other injection moulding machines and third-party equipment, providing a comprehensive view of the entire production process. One key takeaway is that customers can increase their OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) by an average of over 26% and gain the equivalent capacity of an additional injection moulding machine simply through improved planning and scheduling enabled by ALS. This highlights how ARBURG’s role has expanded far beyond machinery supply to becoming a true and reliable partner as well as a provider of complete solutions comprising machinery, automation and digital tools that enable customers to produce at the lowest unit costs.

[GD] When visitors leave ARBURG after seeing the technology and meeting the team, what do you hope is the one thing they remember most?

[ST] I am confident that visitors leave ARBURG feeling assured they have spent time with true experts in the injection moulding industry – peers who understand their challenges and goals. At the end of the day, people buy from people, and people remember people. More importantly, they take away valuable insights and practical information that can help not only with their current projects but also with future opportunities.

[GD] Looking ahead, what excites you most about ARBURG UK’s future?

[ST] I think it’s great that we have new people joining, bringing fresh ideas and new perspectives to the table. What also excites me is the fact that ARBURG is still family-owned and committed to being family-owned going forward. We still have a long-term view that allows us to make measured and considered decisions.