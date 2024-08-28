FANUC injects a new dimension into moulding processes at FAKUMA 2024

Key Highlights:

FANUC is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its high-performance ROBOSHOT fully electric injection moulding machine by showcasing it in full at the FAKUMA 2024 exhibition in Friedrichshafen (15-19 October).

At its booth, FANUC is set to present the latest solutions in injection moulding technology and automation, with particular focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, compact design, reliability and the industry's lowest TCO.

AI is the heart of latest a-iB series ROBOSHOT, as such it includes AI metering that uses torque control to compensate for changes in materials viscosity such as drying conditions and variations in regrind.

The enduring appeal of ROBOSHOT, alongside FANUC's long-standing experience and continuous innovation in the field of injection moulding, will receive a full showcase at the FAKUMA 2024 exhibition in Friedrichshafen (15-19 October). At its booth, FANUC is set to present the latest solutions in injection moulding technology and automation, with particular focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, compact design, reliability and the industry's lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Among many highlights will be a fully automated production cell demonstrating the efficient and precise processing of sustainable biopolymers. Comprising a ROBOSHOT a-S150iB with a clamping force of 150 tons and an LR-10iA compact 6-axis robot, this example of seamless cell integration will show how moulding shops can increase their output significantly. Longitudinally mounted on an additional linear axis, the complete footprint of the exhibit has been minimised.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the heart of latest a-iB series ROBOSHOT. The injection unit, for example, includes AI metering that uses torque (rather than speed) control to compensate for changes in materials viscosity such as drying conditions and variations in regrind. In addition, FANUC AI mould and ejector protection avoids mould damage and costly repairs/downtime if an event occurs during the opening and closing cycle. It even indicates when greasing is necessary or if the mould is showing signs of wear. The same technology also protects the ejector's forward and reverse movement.

A further eye-catching display at FAKUMA will be the FANUC ROBOSHOT a-S100iB, presented together with the SEPRO Success 11 robot. This combination demonstrates the flexibility and versatility of FANUC injection moulding solutions, enabling the precise and fast handling of plastic parts with seamless integration of third-party robots.

The market's most competitive TCO, underpinned with a highly sustainable all-electric operating platform, makes FANUC a futureproof technology partner for injection moulding processes. Advanced servo technology and an intelligent energy recovery system, means ROBOSHOT users experience reductions in electricity consumption of up to 70% compared with hydraulic injection moulding machines (and 5-10% less than other electric injection moulding machines). Moreover, tasks like oil treatment and disposal become a thing of the past.

To help users maximise the available savings, ROBOSHOT machines feature a power consumption screen as standard. This includes an energy analysis page to identify where energy consumption takes place during the cycle, aiding optimisation. Further features contributing to low TCO include reliability and machine uptime, while low wear, simple mechanisms with less components, and high spare part availability are among many supporting factors.

Elsewhere on the stand at FAKUMA, visitors will discover how quickly they can automate steps in the injection moulding process with FANUC's CRX-iA lightweight collaborative robot (cobot), which is easy to program using a tablet PC and drag-and-drop functionality. The CRX is user-friendly, flexible and safe to operate without the need for guards or barriers, making it perfect for integration into a wide variety of manufacturing environments.