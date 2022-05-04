Fanuc’s Roboshot proves itself a mean, green machine at Greenplast

Fanuc is one of the firms running live demonstrations on an injection moulding machine at Greenplast in Milan this week. An electric Roboshot is running on stand A12 producing doorstops using sustainable materials.

Meanwhile, Vera Mariani and Ugo Rigon of Fanuc Italia took to the stage at the Packaging Speaks Green conference on Wednesday 4th May to discuss the green credentials at Greenplast.

According to Fanuc, Roboshot uses 10-15% less energy than ‘comparable machines’, and up to 70% less than comparable hydraulic machines, via intelligent energy recovery.

Fanuc’s CNC technology is in-built, which, the firm says, allows for cleaner moulding and reduced scraps. It’s also capable of printing biodegradable materials, and can inject two components at once via a second injection unit.