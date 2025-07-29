Fictiv announces injection moulding advancements

Fictiv has announced its advancements in its injection moulding capabilities, strengthening its position as a reliable partner for injection moulding projects. The company’s injection moulding service provides customers with end-to-end support, including quoting, design feedback, manufacturing, and quality assurance. Fictiv can accelerate time-to-market with its cutting-edge tools, while also reducing risk and complexity within its supply chains.

“Fictiv is committed to making injection moulding as simple, transparent, and cost-efficient as possible for our customers,” said Dave Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Fictiv. “These new tools and features reflect our ongoing investment in technology and customer success, ensuring that innovators can bring high-quality products to market faster and with less risk.”

The company has unveiled its new features in its Design for Manufacturing (DFM) process, including:

Clearer Gating and Ejection Analysis : Providing improved visual feedback on gating and ejection locations, ensuring better design decisions that optimise part quality and mould longevity.

: Providing improved visual feedback on gating and ejection locations, ensuring better design decisions that optimise part quality and mould longevity. Mould Flow Simulation Integration: With early insights into mould flow behaviour, customers can proactively address potential fill issues, air traps, and weld lines before tooling investment.

Additionally, Ficitiv has updated its Mould Library with more information regarding mould builds. The digital repository of the company’s injection moulding tools provides customers with a singular location to see, review, and purchase parts. Further insight into mould status, tooling configurations, and component specifications during the tool build process will be available, allowing customers to have greater control and confidence in their projects.

“Working with Fictiv has transformed how we approach injection moulding projects,” said James Vetter, Co-Founder and Chairman of TransMed7. “Their focus on simplicity, transparency, and efficiency—especially with the new DFM tools and mould visibility features—helps us bring high-quality products to market faster and with greater confidence.”

Fictiv’s injection moulding experience

The company’s service is built to simplify sourcing and production for customers developing complex, high-quality plastic parts. Key differentiators include: