From first shot to serial success: Haitian at K

One of Haitian’s standout innovations at K was the electric Zhafir Zeres F, the new generation of the Zhafir Zeres F Series for the packaging industry. This combines electrical precision and an intelligent machine concept with high speed.

Technical highlights include injection speeds of up to 500 mm/s with high process stability, motion sequences of up to 1,300 mm/s and an AI-supported monitoring tool that detects deviations of 0.01 mm in under 0.05 seconds. A new cylinder heating technology reduces energy consumption by up to 30%, enabling the ZE-F Series to achieve an efficiency of up to 95%. At the booth, the machine showcased a 500 ml food container with a 2+2 cavity mould, including a fully integrated IML cell for high output and precise packaging, developed in-house by Haitian Smart Solutions.

Automation is at the forefront of everyone’s business model, and Haitian knows this well. The company launched X-Injection, a deep-AI solution that connects setup, optimisation and monitoring in injection moulding. This isn’t a black-box model; it provides clear recommendations and reasoning, helping manufacturers reduce setup times, cycle and energy costs while achieving reproducible quality, from the first shot through to serial production.

X-Injection links machine intelligence with process intelligence, supported by an integrated LLM-based Q&A assistant for technical guidance and troubleshooting. It’s not meant to replace the expert, but to help him understand and improve. It unlocks speed, stability and transparency, making best-practice knowledge reusable across shifts, teams and sites.

With these two innovations, Haitian International has addressed the importance of efficiency, energy and economic system integration while proving that AI is at the core of it all.