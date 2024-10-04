GÜNTHER Hotrunner Technology introduces two new nozzles at Fakuma 2024: PRISMA and an extension of the already established OktaFlow range.

× Expand Günther Heisskanaltechnik

When using valve gate hot runner systems, users often incur the same issue: they're restricted when gating parts with small pitch centres. This may be the case when a round part requires tight concentricity tolerances and three gates.

GÜNTHER's PRISMA nozzles to be showcased at Fakuma 2024 use special internal melt guidance channels. They have three valve gates on a small PCD and perform well with technical polymers in high-volume moulds.

The company's second nozzle to be exhibited is an extension of its OktaFlow series. Compact, reliable and cost-effective, it has two tips and uses a smaller sub-manifold to reduce energy consumption.

GÜNTHER different nozzle types to cater for various applications. Users can replace the individual tips, and because the sub-manifold is not fixed to any bearings, the nozzle is not impacted by heat expansion.