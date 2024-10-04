GÜNTHER Hotrunner Technology introduces two new nozzles at Fakuma 2024

by

GÜNTHER Hotrunner Technology introduces two new nozzles at Fakuma 2024: PRISMA and an extension of the already established OktaFlow range. 

When using valve gate hot runner systems, users often incur the same issue: they're restricted when gating parts with small pitch centres. This may be the case when a round part requires tight concentricity tolerances and three gates.

GÜNTHER's PRISMA nozzles to be showcased at Fakuma 2024 use special internal melt guidance channels. They have three valve gates on a small PCD and perform well with technical polymers in high-volume moulds. 

The company's second nozzle to be exhibited is an extension of its OktaFlow series. Compact, reliable and cost-effective, it has two tips and uses a smaller sub-manifold to reduce energy consumption. 

GÜNTHER different nozzle types to cater for various applications. Users can replace the individual tips, and because the sub-manifold is not fixed to any bearings, the nozzle is not impacted by heat expansion. 

INJECTION MOULDING MACHINERY

LATEST MACHINERY NEWS

EXTRUSION MACHINERY

RECYCLING MACHINERY

ANCILLARY MACHINES AND MATERIAL HANDLING

ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION